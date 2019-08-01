Man confesses to threatening to rape, murder pro-life activists

A Kansas man has admitted to the crime of threatening to rape and murder employees at a national pro-life organization.

Christopher M. Thompson, 22, of Wichita, plead guilty on Monday to one count of threatening members of Operation Rescue in 2018.

According to a statement by the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Thompson admitted to making three phone calls to Operation Rescue in one day that included threats against them.

Sentencing for Thompson is scheduled for Oct. 15, according to the Justice Department. Thompson could receive up to 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000.

Troy Newman, president of the Wichita-based Operation Rescue, said in a statement released Tuesday that he was “grateful” for the work done by law enforcement in response to the calls.

“I hope Mr. Thompson receives stiff punishment in order to set an example to others that there are severe consequences for making death threats against us and our families,” Newman said.

“As Christians, we pray that Mr. Thompson can find redemption and forgiveness through Jesus Christ, and a new life free from hatred and violence.”

On Aug. 14, Thompson made three threatening phone calls to Operation Rescue, identifying himself and taking issue with one of the entries on the pro-life group’s website.

Thompson identified himself by name and, while initially calling from a blocked phone number, he called back using a different number, according to The Wichita Eagle.

In January, a grand jury indicted Thompson on four counts which involved threats to kill employees, rape their daughters, and to murder another employee’s family.

“[Thompson] knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. That is, defendant made a telephone call threatening: to rape another’s daughters; defendant had followed the daughters around town; and, another to be afraid for his or her life,” read Count One.

Court Four added: “[Thompson] knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. That is, defendant made a telephone call, separate from the communication in Counts One, Two and Three above, and left a voicemail threatening to: kill another; rape another’s daughters; and, kill another’s family.”