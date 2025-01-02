Home News New Jersey man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at home prayer meeting

Editor's note: This article includes details of child sexual abuse that some readers might find disturbing.

A New Jersey man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at an at-home prayer meeting.

A statement posted to the Instagram account of the Trenton, New Jersey Emergency Public Information Office on Tuesday details how Jose Agustin-Hernandez, 51, had been arrested Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl that took place the previous week. The incident occurred during a “prayer service at an in-home chapel on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton.”

“According to the complaint, a man entered a room where a 6-year-old girl was sleeping and sexually assaulted her,” the statement noted. “The victim ran out of the room crying and told a family member.”

While others gathered in the house tried to chase after Hernandez, the perpetrator ended up escaping and getting away. Local law enforcement zeroed in on Hernandez as the suspect who “entered the residence and committed the assault” after “interviewing numerous witnesses and collecting and reviewing video surveillance footage from various locations in the area.”

Hernandez now faces charges of first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree criminal sexual contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in detention while he awaits trial. Hernandez’s arrest follows a collaborative investigation conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Trenton Police Department.