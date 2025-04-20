Home News Man killed, pastor hospitalized in ‘freak accident’ after leaving Bible study

A man was killed and a pastor critically injured when a tree crushed their vehicle in a “freak accident” after leaving Bible study in Toledo, Ohio.

Richard Miller, 35, died instantly at the scene, while Pastor Andrew Edwards III, who was driving, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Thursday when a tree and power lines fell onto the pastor's truck, WTOL11 reported.

Pastor Edwards, from Northwest Baptist Church located on West Alexis Road, had just dropped off another churchgoer and was driving Miller home.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials described the event as a “freak accident” involving the simultaneous collapse of a tree and power lines, according to WTVG.

Emergency responders pronounced Miller dead at the scene, while Edwards was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a statement posted by Northwest Baptist Church, Edwards remains in critical care but is stable and responsive. Medical personnel reported that he suffered fractures to his clavicle, sternum and a vertebra in his back, and his condition is complicated by a minor brain bleed, which doctors continue to monitor.

The fallen tree also damaged two additional vehicles traveling nearby, though police confirmed that no one in those vehicles sustained injuries.

Northwest Baptist issued a statement on social media requesting prayers for Pastor Edwards’ recovery and comfort for the Miller family. The church’s Facebook post read: “As hard as this is to believe and share, Bro Richard was taken home to be with the Lord. Pastor Edwards is in critical care — but he is stable and responsive and has movement in all extremities.”

Councilman Melden was quoted as saying that the tree that fell originated from private property, and no prior complaints regarding the tree had been recorded in Toledo’s public reporting system, Engage Toledo.

Heritage Baptist Church in Toledo also acknowledged the accident on social media.

Officials continue investigating the precise circumstances surrounding the sudden collapse of the tree and associated power lines.

Miller was known among congregants for his active participation and warmth.

Northwest Baptist has urged financial help for the two families. “All funds will be given to the family to help them with the expenses and any needs that they have during this time. Thank you to those who have already been so generous,” the church wrote on Facebook.