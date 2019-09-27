Marie Osmond says God wanted her to have a long career, is still blessing her

Multi-talented entertainer Marie Osmond has a successful career that spans over 50 years and says she never intended it to be that long but God had other plans.

"I never thought I'd be working my entire life," Osmond told ABC News in an interview Wednesday. "I have never taken a year off."

Osmond has been in show business since she was 3 years old when she made her first TV appearance on "The Andy Williams Show" alongside her brothers.

"There were a lot of things at play. I was planning on being retired in my 20s and being married and having a family. But we lost everything financially. So it seems like God never wanted me to stop. And then work became my safe place," Osmond said.

The Utah native will end her 11-year Las Vegas residency with her brother, Donny, in November and says the experience has been further proof of God’s hand over her career.

"Honestly, I just feel like it's God being good," Osmond said in her interview on "Popcorn with Peter Travers." "Because I know so many talented people and I've just been blessed. I really feel like I'm a very blessed person."

Although she’s grateful for having a long career, in 2001 Osmond told former CNN host Larry King — who now hosts his own show broadcast on Ora and RT — that growing up in the spotlight was difficult at times.

"You know, when I was told — can I go out and play? No, I was working. I was recording," she told King.

The performer was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and first started talking about faith publicly after a series of family troubles.

Osmond has been married three times to two different men. She remarried her first husband, Stephen, after her divorce in 2011. Osmond has seven children, five of whom are adopted.