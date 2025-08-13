Home News US Marine spiked woman's drink with abortion drugs, left her hemmorrhaging: lawsuit

Liana Davis was looking forward to giving birth and raising another baby girl before the father of her child slipped abortion drugs into her drink, states a new lawsuit accusing a U.S. Marine of murder and seeking to recover damages from an entity that ships abortion drugs overseas.

Filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Davis' lawsuit looks to recover damages from Marine pilot-in-training Christopher Cooprider and Aid Access for the "wrongful death" of her unborn child.

Aid Access, a website that ships abortion drugs abroad, and Rebecca Gomperts, the Dutch physician who runs the organization, are also listed as defendants in the suit.

After purchasing abortion drugs online, the lawsuit alleges Cooprider dissolved at least 10 of them in a cup of hot chocolate that he prepared for Davis when he visited her home in April. Davis started hemorrhaging and cramping shortly after consuming the spiked drink and lost her unborn baby.

"This tragic story presents a devastating rebuke of the false notion that deregulating the abortion drug mifepristone is safe for women," Dr. Christina Francis, board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

Francis condemned the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for advocating for further deregulation, even though the FDA removed the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone under the Biden administration, allowing it to be prescribed and dispensed via telehealth through the mail.

The AAPLOG CEO argued that, if the FDA's original safeguards were still in place, then Cooprider may not have accessed the drugs and Davis' baby would still be alive.

"This horrific case is just the latest in the steady stream of stories demonstrating that the FDA's reckless actions benefit abusers, not our patients," the doctor stated. "For the health of pregnant women and their preborn children, it is imperative that the FDA, at a minimum, reinstate the original safeguards on dangerous abortion drugs."

Aid Access did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Davis learned in early 2025 that she had become pregnant with Cooprider's baby, according to the legal filing. Davis is a resident of Texas, and Cooprider is an Arizona citizen stationed in Corpus Christi.

The Texas woman was eager to raise the baby alongside her three other daughters from a previous marriage, according to the lawsuit, naming her unborn child "Joy."

"Cooprider had different plans. He wanted the baby dead — and he made that clear to Ms. Davis in no uncertain terms," the lawsuit states. "This became a daily source of contention between Cooprider and Davis, as Cooprider would constantly pressure Davis to kill their unborn child, while Davis consistently rebuffed his requests and made clear that she intended to give birth."

In text messages included in the lawsuit, Cooprider allegedly stated that they were "not in love" and that it would be "messed up to bring a child into the world without both parents raising them." The lawsuit states that Cooprider told Davis that if she took a pregnancy test and it was positive, then they would need to schedule an appointment and obtain "an abortion pill asap."

After learning in early February that Davis' pregnancy test was positive, Cooprider continued to insist that she have an abortion, telling her that he would order abortion drugs for her. Despite multiple objections from Davis, the U.S. Marine purchased the drugs online.

Cooprider showed the receipt to Davis, and she saw that it said he had bought the drugs from Aid Access, according to the lawsuit. Aid Access is listed on a "Plan C" website that the pilot in training had referenced in an earlier text.

The lawsuit said that Cooprider tried for weeks to convince the Texas woman to have an abortion, referring to the baby as a "thing" and saying he wanted to "abort this monstrosity."

In early March, Cooprider allegedly went so far as to threaten to testify against Davis during her divorce proceedings and bid to have custody of her children if the mother didn't have an abortion.

Then, in early April, Cooprider appeared to have calmed down, inviting Davis to participate in a "trust-building night." When Cooprider visited Davis' residence in April, the mother was eight weeks pregnant. During the visit, Cooprider is accused of preparing Davis a cup of hot chocolate around midnight that contained abortion drugs.

Davis started hemorrhaging and cramping, but couldn't leave her three children home alone to visit the emergency room. The initial plan was for Cooprider to pick up Davis' mother so she could watch the children, and then Cooprider would take Davis to the emergency room.

But Cooprider allegedly became unreachable after leaving the house. The lawsuit says Cooprider apologized to Davis later, saying that he had to catch a flight the next day. Davis' mother took an Uber to the house and watched the children while a neighbor drove the hemorrhaging woman to the hospital.

Joy did not survive, according to the lawsuit. Before Davis left for the emergency room, she discovered the open box of abortion drugs with Cooprider's name on it. She also found an open pill bottle containing one mifepristone pill and two of the 12 misoprostol pills Cooprider purchased from Aid Access.

The Texas woman later turned all of these materials over to the Corpus Christi police as evidence, according to the lawsuit.

The Corpus Christi Police Department told NBC News, however, that there are no active investigations involving Cooprider.

A 2023 study published in the medical journal Cureus reports that over two-thirds of women with a history of abortion say their abortions were inconsistent with their own values and preferences, with one in four describing their abortions as unwanted or coerced.

"Liana Davis loved her child from the beginning, saying she couldn't wait to hold her 'gorgeous baby' and 'never ever put it down,'" Kelsey Pritchard, the political communications director at the pro-life avocacy organization SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement provided to CP.

"As a nation, we should be horrified by this story and the Biden administration's reckless policy of mail-order abortion drugs that is fueling the rise of this new form of domestic violence," she added.

David Bereit, the executive director of the Life Leadership Conference, warned that there is "an epidemic of abortion coercion being fueled by unfettered access to dangerous abortion drugs."

"Liana Davis wasn't given a choice when her partner pursued an unrelenting pressure campaign against her and then secretly gave her abortion pills, ending the life of their child," Bereit said in a statement provided to CP.

"This type of violence against women is happening across the country, and if left unchecked, mail-order abortion drugs will continue to place dangerous pills in the hands of predators who use them to force women into unwanted abortions," he added. "This is why the FDA must immediately end the mail-order distribution of these deadly drugs, and why legislators and law enforcement must hold those who traffic them fully accountable."