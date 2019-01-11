Mario Lopez calls wife's pregnancy 'a miracle' after thinking baby No. 3 wasn't part of 'Gods plan'

Actor Mario Lopez says he was just about to give up hope of having another child until his wife, Courtney, revealed over the holidays that she's pregnant.

In an interview with People magazine, Lopez, 45, revealed that they had been trying to conceive a child and started to accept the possibility that a third child wasn't to be.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” the "Extra" host, told People about his thoughts before finding out the good news.

“But it got in there! It snuck in, toward the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle,” he said.

The Lopezes' two children, Dominic “Nico” Luciano, 5, and Gia Francesca, 8, disagree on whether they want a baby sister or a baby brother. Gia wants a baby sister and Nico wants a baby brother.

“We’ve waited for all the kids, [so] it’s going to be a surprise. We’re pretty old school, you know, it being the tie-breaker,” Lopez said of waiting to find out the “miracle” baby’s sex. “It doesn’t matter, to be honest, as long as it’s healthy. We’re just very excited. The gender reveal will be when it’s born!”

In his Instagram announcement, the loving father proclaimed that he is “so blessed” to be having another child.

Lopez has been pretty vocal in Hollywood about his faith in God. In March of 2018, the “Saved By the Bell” star celebrated being baptized in Israel.

"We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ. I'm about to get baptized," Lopez wrote on social media. "It's a beautiful day. There's a really cool Catholic priest that's gonna do me the honors. And there's a sermon going on right now. So I'm going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It's on!"

In a second video, Lopez was standing in the Jordan singing the Christian hymn, "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus." He is then asked by two priests if he believes in Jesus Christ and "intends to serve Him" for the rest of his life.

"Yes, I do," Lopez said.