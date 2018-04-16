Marvel A still from "Avengers: Infinity Wars"

With "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" set to scrape the Marvel Cinematic Universe slate clean, Marvel Studios is no doubt putting Phase 4 of the MCU together already, and details are starting to trickle in.

Fans have followed the Avengers for a decade, but the studio is looking to introduce another crop of characters for the audience to root for, and it looks it knows just who these people should be.

According to Bleeding Cool, Phase 4 of MCU might be graced by the presence of Jack Kirby's creations, the Eternals. The information comes from what the publication described as an "ultra-reliable" source, who also claims that the Eternals movie should be made official soon.

Marvel Studios has apparently been meeting with writers about the project, which means they are serious about getting it off the ground as soon as possible.

Debuting in their eponymous comic book series back in 1976, the Eternals are described as the offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. There were five generations of them introduced in the comics.

The Celestials, the creators that instigated such process, intended for the Eternals to be the defenders of the Earth. The biggest threat to their sole mission is their rival group, Deviants.

The "Eternals" series was canceled before Kirby could resolve the plot threads he introduced in the story. Roy Thomas and Mark Gruenwald did their best to tie them into a pretty bow in a "Thor" comic though.

The Eternals returned to the comics in the form of several mini-series, including a 12-issue mini-series written by Peter B. Gillis with penciler Sal Buscema. Walter Simonson took over for Gillis for the final four issues.

Then in 2006, Marvel wanted to bring the Eternals up to date, and so, they brought in Neil Gaiman to write a new story centered on the characters, with John Romita Jr. to draw.

The Eternals then became the stars of another series by Charles and Daniel Knauf with art by Daniel Acuña. This one was launched in August 2008, but it did not last long, getting ultimately axed by February the following year.

In between, the Eternals were mentioned in several comic book stories with the mythology that led to their creation often referred to.

While the Eternals seem like an odd choice for Marvel to give the live-action treatment to, it still makes sense for the group to make their movie debut since the final two "Avengers" films are expected to change the line-up of MCU's main superhero team completely.

Some original members are expected to meet their doom at the hands of Thanos, so a new group of heroes was inevitably going to be introduced.

The Eternals' specialty should also come in handy when it comes to dealing with the level of threats that the MCU superheroes are bound to face in the next phase.

There is no way of confirming the report at the moment, though. If it is anything to go by, fans should not wait long before they learn the truth since the announcement for the Eternals movie is apparently close.