Maverick City Music make history, perform 'Jireh' at Grammys: ‘For such a time as this’

Worship group Maverick City Music made history at the 64th annual Grammy Awards show Sunday night for being the first Christian gospel group to perform at the show in 20 years. The group also won their first Grammy.

The Georgia-based group was also the first to be nominated in all four categories across the Christian and gospel music genres.

"All the glory and praise goes to Jesus," Maverick City Music wrote in a celebratory Instagram post.

"Blessed is an understatement for how we feel about all #Jireh is doing in this moment — we're making history," they said leading up to their Grammy performance. "We truly feel that we have been placed here for such a time as this and are excited to continue to share this journey with you all!"

Maverick City Music was officially launched in 2018 after Jonathan Jay, CEO of Tribl Records, who, along with Tony Brown, spent several years hosting songwriting camps with people from across the United States. Maverick City Music consists of a number of members, including Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Dante Bowe and Naomi Raine, to name a few.

The worship group took to the Grammy stage, where they performed their No. 1 hit song “Jireh” on the rooftop of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maverick City Music also won their first Grammy award for their collaboration album with Elevation Worship titled Old Church Basement. They won in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category.

“This group was created for those who were marginalized, unheard and rejected in this space, to be heard and have a space,” Chandler Moore said as part of their acceptance speech. “All of us on this stage represent that.”

Chris Brown from Elevation Worship added: “I will never forget that little basement where this beautifully wild season between our two groups began. It’s been the most beautiful thing watching our two ministries create something together that we could have never created separately.”

After their win, Maverick City Music dedicated their victory to God.

“Every bit of what we do belongs to God. We’re honored to be a part of what He’s doing in the Kingdom,” they said on Instagram. "THANK THE MASTER, I THANK THE SAVIOR, I THANK GOD"

CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood also won in the faith genres at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Maverick City Music is now gearing up to head out on the "Kingdom" tour with Kirk Franklin. Tickets are now available.