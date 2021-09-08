Max Lucado diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm; requests prayers amid 'serious' condition

Pastor Max Lucado has asked for prayers after announcing he has been diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm. The author said he is “trusting our heavenly Father” in the days ahead as he battles the “serious” condition.

Lucado, leader of ​​Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, recently shared the news on his website: “I want to take a moment to share with you some personal medical news. Recently I was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm. Because this is a serious condition, I wanted you to hear from me personally.”

“Though surgery is a possibility, none is planned at the moment. The current strategy is to wait, watch, and pray that the aneurysm doesn’t increase any further in size. I am maintaining my normal routines and commitments; my ministry is undisturbed by this news,” he continued.

The 66 year old author said he feels “fine” and is “under the care of an outstanding medical team” and “in the hands of a good God.”

“For now, please know that I am fully trusting our heavenly Father. I am grateful for your prayers for me and for my family,” he concluded.

Johns Hopkins defines an ascending aortic aneurysm as an “abnormal bulging and weakening in your aorta at the point before the curve.”

“If an aortic aneurysm ruptures, it can cause life-threatening bleeding. An aneurysm at risk for rupture needs surgical repair,” it notes.

In a video message accompanying the announcement, Lucado said he received his diagnosis “within the last two weeks.”

“To be honest, it is a serious issue because the aneurysm or the bulge in the aorta is quite sizable,” he said.

The I Will See You in Heaven author promised to post periodic updates to his website and social media as they become available.

The father and grandfather tested positive for COVID-19 in July despite being vaccinated. He has since recovered and has returned to his duties at the church.

Following his announcement, Lucado received an outpouring of support on Twitter, with many sending up prayers for the pastor.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Lucado, who is gearing up for the release of his latest book, You Were Made for This Moment: Courage for Today, Hope for Tomorrow, reflected on God’s sovereignty amid difficult circumstances.

Whatever trials come our way, “God is still on the throne, God still has His people, God will still glorify Himself,” he said.

The story of Esther in the Bible, Lucado said, is a reminder that “God is working in our story” even when it’s not evident.

“His fingerprints are on every page of your story,” he said. “Let's just stay focused on the big story. The big story is God's grace, His defeat of death, the Easter celebration, the return of Christ. Keep these big things the big things. Let them change you. Just trust Him.”