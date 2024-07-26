Home News Georgia megachurch gives away sneakers, school supplies to over 1,400 kids

A megachurch recently held an event where they gave the children of more than 1,400 families in Georgia free sneakers and school supplies.

Change Church, a multisite congregation with an average weekly worship attendance of 5,000, held the event, known as “Change Mart,” last Saturday at its campus in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Change Church Chief of Staff Teddy Matthews told The Christian Post that it “was our goal to provide essential support to families and children in need.”

“As a part of our commitment to community engagement, we believe that we're called to serve the local communities where we have campuses,” Matthews said. “Change Mart is intended to serve parents and guardians through lightening the financial load of families preparing for their children to go back to school during a time where additional expenses are incurred.”

This year’s Change Mart was considerably larger than the inaugural event held in July of last year, when around 500 students received free school supplies and sneakers, about one-third fewer than this year.

“Change Church and the Change Foundation is committed to helping bring hope and change to as many people as possible, and we hope that our community feels and knows that,” Matthews told CP.

“We hope they left knowing that God cares about them, that Change cares about them, and that we are committed to doing our part at showing His love.”

Founded in 2005 by Pastor Dharius Daniels, which he co-pastors with his wife, Shameka, Change Church has two other campuses in New Jersey, and an online “global” campus.

In January, the nondenominational church announced that it was going to open a new campus in Dekalb County, Georgia, near Atlanta, having recently purchased property there.

"We are truly blessed and honored to announce our new location in Stone Mountain in 2024, to better support our current worshipers and communities, as well as expand our fellowship and outreach to new members," said Dharius Daniels, as quoted in the announcement.

"With this new facility comes great opportunity for enhanced support — from education and small business incubators to parental support and community outreach programs, to engaging activities and youth sports — we cannot wait to introduce our members and surrounding communities to all of our exciting new offerings and unique worshiping experiences in this new year and beyond."