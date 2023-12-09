Home Entertainment Church of Highlands Pastor Chris Hodges’ son wins on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Alabama’s largest megachurch, Church of the Highlands, recently celebrated a unique achievement. Michael Hodges, son of the church’s founding Pastor Chris Hodges, emerged victorious on the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune,” bagging a total prize of $52,650.

Hodges, hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, appeared on an episode broadcast Thursday, securing a win. His success in the bonus round came with the correct answer to the puzzle, “Opening a jar,” AL.com reported.

The popular American TV game show, developed by Merv Griffin, has been broadcast without interruption since January 1975. It involves contestants engaging in a game where they solve word puzzles akin to hangman, with the aim of winning cash and prizes. These rewards are determined by the spin of a large carnival-style wheel.

The winner, Michael Hodges, formerly a pastor at the Greystone campus of the Church of the Highlands, resigned from that position in 2017 over a "moral failing." He now holds the position of vice president of spiritual development for Highlands College. He is married to Katie Hodges, and the couple have two children. Michael is one of Pastor Chris and his wife Tammy's five children.

This win comes after other significant developments for the Church of the Highlands.

In September, the church inaugurated a new permanent location for its Alabaster campus, which was founded in 2015. Previously meeting at a local middle school, the campus’ first worship services at the new site on Highway 119 saw an attendance of nearly 3,000 people, spread over three services.

Layne Schranz, a member of the Highlands Senior Pastor Leadership Team, previously spoke to The Christian Post about the campus’ strategic location in the community and the congregation’s enthusiasm for serving in the name of Jesus. “It allows us to expand both our service to the community and what we offer to those who call Highlands home,” he said.

Further expanding its reach, the Church of the Highlands is set to open a second satellite campus in Huntsville. The congregation will initially meet at a local movie theater, with the campus’ completion expected next year. Schranz highlighted the church’s tremendous growth and expressed excitement about God’s influence in these developments.

Founded in 2001 by Pastor Chris Hodges, Church of the Highlands has not only grown significantly within Alabama but has also extended its influence beyond state borders.

In 2019, the church opened its first campus outside Alabama in Columbus, Georgia. Kyle Jackson, the campus pastor, explained that the establishment of the Columbus campus was driven by the demand from small groups in the area, despite being a 45-minute drive from the nearest campuses in Auburn and Opelika.

Today, Church of the Highlands boasts over two dozen campuses.