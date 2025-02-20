Home News Megachurch Pastor Solomon Kinloch launches bid to become mayor of Detroit

With big plans to fight poverty, increase access to affordable housing and eliminate food deserts, Solomon Kinloch Jr., leader of the more than 35,000-member Triumph Church in Detroit, Michigan, launched his bid to become the city's mayor Wednesday.

"When you ask the question, why would a preacher and a pastor get involved in politics? The question I have is, 'Why did we ever stop?'" Kinloch, 51, told supporters during his campaign launch at the Fox Theatre, the Detroit Free Press reported.

He shared how his 27 years serving as Triumph Church's pastor prepared him for the public office he is seeking.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"[The] pulpit is not a pedestal to promote one individual, but it's a platform that's designed to lift an entire community of people. We know how to bring business leaders and community groups together to solve tough problems, and we are not waiting on anybody to do it for us," Kinloch said. "We can achieve these goals."

If elected, Kinloch hopes to create 10,000 affordable housing units by offering down payment assistance programs.

"I would champion a vision for Detroit where everyone has the opportunity to own a home by increasing the down payment assistance program to the largest one that the city of Detroit has ever seen in history," Kinloch said.

He also plans on targeting a reduction in crime and poverty across the city. Detroit's poverty rate is an estimated 31.5%, which is almost three times the national average of 11.1%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The youth poverty rate in Detroit is estimated to be even higher, at 44%.

"Parents should not have to feed their children and elders from gas stations and liquor stores. We will end Detroit's food desert by building 10 strategically located grocery stores to end the food desert in Detroit," he said.

"It is equality crucial to ensure they are raised in a community where safety is not just an option, that it is standard and not a luxury," he added.

"My administration will recognize that the true root of crime often lies in poverty. This insight is fundamental, and it drives our total approach to public safety, one that confronts crime directly while addressing its underlying causes. Our comprehensive public safety strategy is built on eradicating poverty."

According to the Triumph Church website, Kinloch became its pastor in 1998 when the church had less than 50 members. Under his guidance, the church has expanded to eight campuses, hosting 14 weekly services and over 35,000 members. He and his wife, Robin, have one son, Kadin Elijah.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a fellow Democrat, will not be seeking a fourth term to lead the city. In December, he announced plans to run as an independent in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial election.

Kinloch is the eighth person to declare a candidacy or form an exploratory committee for Detroit's mayoral race, according to The Detroit News. Records show that Kinloch launched an exploratory committee for a mayoral run on Wednesday. Records also indicate that Kinloch became a Detroit resident last year after residing in Oakland County for several years.

A primary election is scheduled for August. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the November general election.