Melania Trump's abortion stance disappoints pro-life supporters

Former first lady Melania Trump declared her support for abortion at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy in a new memoir that will be released ahead of Election Day, prompting some to question the Republican Party’s stance on abortion going forward.

Trump, who has professed to be Catholic, has rarely shared her political views with the public. Her book, Melania, scheduled for an Oct. 8 release, details her youth in Slovenia, her time as a model in New York, and her marriage to former President Donald Trump.

According to a book excerpt released by The Guardian, Trump wrote that it is “imperative” for women to have “autonomy” when making decisions about whether to have children, a common argument used to defend abortion.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes,” Trump stated.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

The former president’s wife explained that her views on abortion stem from “a core set of principles,” including “individual liberty” and “personal freedom.” Trump writes in her memoir that she believes it's essential for people to put their own care first.

“It’s a very straightforward concept; in fact, we are all born with a set of fundamental rights, including the right to enjoy our lives,” she wrote. “We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence. This common-sense approach applies to a woman’s natural right to make decisions about her own body and health.”

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, pro-life writer Jonathon Van Maren warned that the Republican Party will continue to evolve into a “pro-abortion party” as long as the Trump family is running it.

“Lara Trump, co-chair of the RNC, is prochoice; Eric affirmed that his father, Donald, has always remained pro-choice despite keeping his bargain with the pro-life movement,” the pro-life advocate noted.

In a post on X Wednesday, Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins declared that the former first lady had lost an opportunity to serve as a role model for women, adding that she has no plans to buy Trump’s memoir.

“Melania Trump’s support of abortion is anti-feminist and clearly outside the teaching of our Catholic faith. She is wrong,” the pro-life leader wrote. “Abortion ends an innocent life & is the opposite of empowerment, as women are told they can’t balance the gift of children and career, so they have to pick one.”

“Christ helps us prosper at home, at school, at work, as mothers, and even as role models,” she continued.

Christian podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey responded Thursday to a video Trump shared online, in which the former first lady doubled down on her stance. Stuckey argued that Trump’s views on abortion are “indistinguishable” from Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ position on the issue.

“I know Team Trump thinks they’re going to reel in the pro-abort girl bosses with this one, but they couldn’t be more wrong,” Stuckey wrote.

In a post on X Thursday, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, reacted to the former first lady’s comments by agreeing that “Much of what she’s saying is simply not correct.” At the same time, she stressed that ensuring Harris is “defeated” in the 2024 presidential election remains her organization’s “priority.”

Trump’s memoir comes out one month before Election Day and in the middle of a presidential race where abortion has been a frequent topic of debate. While former President Trump has boasted that he returned the abortion issue to the states by appointing U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Republican candidate has said he wouldn’t pursue a national abortion ban as president.

On the Democratic Party’s side, Harris has been an avid supporter of abortion throughout her career. Harris has called for restoring Roe, but she has not clarified what gestational limits on abortion she supports.

In her memoir, Trump also writes about abortions later in pregnancy, asserting that these types of abortions only occur due to “severe fetal abnormalities” that would lead to the death of the child or when the mother’s life is at risk.

“These cases were extremely rare and typically occurred after several consultations between the woman and her doctor,” she wrote. “As a community, we should embrace these common-sense standards. Again, timing matters.”

Several reports suggest that many late-term abortions are not performed for medical reasons.

Last year, The Atlantic interviewed Colorado late-term abortionist Warren Hern, who spoke candidly about conducting abortions beyond the point when a baby can survive outside the womb. Colorado is a state that doesn't have any limits on when an abortion can be performed.

During the interview, Hern expressed irritation when asked if he would perform an abortion on a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant with no health issues. The late-term abortionist argued that “[e]very pregnancy is a health issue,” insisting that there is “a certifiable risk of death from being pregnant, period.”

Hern, who has performed abortions since the 1970s, also admitted during the interview that he had performed two known sex-selective abortions in his career. The abortionist also believes viability is determined by whether a woman wants to be pregnant, not gestational age.

In 2022, an all-trimester abortion facility, Partners in Abortion Care, opened in College Park, Maryland. An NPR article about the clinic's opening claimed that many late-term abortions happen because women don't realize they're pregnant until after the first trimester.