Metro Grace Community Church founder accused of rape but he insists sex was consensual

Floyd Steverson, a grandfather, founder and lead pastor of Metro Grace Community Church in Pearl, Mississippi, who also serves on the staff of the Rankin County Baptist Association, is set to face trial next June for allegedly raping a woman with whom he insists he had a consensual relationship.

Steverson was indicted in September on a charge of having forcible intercourse with the unidentified woman in August 2018, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Calls to his church and lawyer by The Christian Post went unanswered on Friday but Ed Rainer, the pastor’s attorney, told the Clarion Ledger that his client will continue preaching the Gospel as he awaits trial.

Rainier argued that Steverson admits to having a sexual relationship with his accuser but said it was consensual and that the pastor ended the relationship. Despite Steverson’s decision to end the relationship, Rainier said, the pastor’s accuser had allegedly kept trying to entice him to stay with her by sending him nude photos.

The pastor’s accuser insists that it wasn't consensual. A grand jury indicted Steverson, who is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond awaiting his June 1 trial.

According to his church’s website, Steverson has a passion for reaching the people of the Jackson Metro Area and around the world for Jesus Christ. Before founding the church, he served for more than 20 years as a pastor, evangelist, and church planter.

The Rankin County Baptist Association, where Steverson is also listed as a staffer, is “a loose, voluntary association of over 60 churches in Rankin County.”

Steverson and his wife, Christian, have eight children and four grandchildren. He also shares about his family and his relationship with God on social media.

“I am passionate about my relationship with my Lord Jesus Christ and a grateful recipient of God’s Amazing Grace. I enjoy writing devotionals, discussing doctrinal and theological issues, and studying current world events from a Biblical perspective,” he notes on WordPress, where he calls his wife “God’s gift.”