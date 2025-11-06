Home News Michelle Obama mourns loss of East Wing, claims to feel 'lost' under Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama claimed during an interview this week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she feels "lost" in President Donald Trump's America and mourned the loss of the East Wing.

Speaking during the 20-minute interview on Tuesday that focused primarily on The Look — her new book about the various outfits she wore as first lady — Obama also lamented what she described as the loss of "standards and norms" under Trump's administration.

Contrasting it with the "sadness" and "problems" of the West Wing, where the president and his staff are headquartered, Michelle Obama said the East Wing was comparatively a place "where you felt light" and could find "children" and "puppies."

The portion of the White House that historically held the offices of the first lady and her staffers was demolished last month to make way for Trump's planned White House State Ballroom.

"It makes me confused," she said of the East Wing's destruction. "I am confused by what are our norms, what are our standards, what are our traditions? I just feel like, what is important to us as a nation anymore? Because I'm lost."

"There were a whole standard [sic] of norms and rules that we followed to a T, that we painstakingly tried to uphold, because it was bigger than us," she said of her time in the White House. "That East Wing, my feeling about that — it is not mine, it is ours."

Michelle Obama suggested Trump is undermining fundamental questions of how Americans ought to behave.

"What rules are we following?" Obama asked, describing it as a question the country needs to answer. "Who is to abide by them, and who isn't?"

"I am lost, and I hope that more Americans feel lost in a way that they want to be found — again, because it's up to us to find what we're losing," she added.

During her media blitz promoting her new book, Michelle Obama has made headlines for other comments, such as claiming during an interview with ABC News' "20/20" that she was "under a particularly white hot glare" as the first black first lady.

The recent demolition of the East Wing prompted widespread backlash, including from some detractors who maintained its destruction is a metaphor for Trump's demolition of democracy.

The White House pushed back against what it described as "manufactured outrage" over the remodeling and dismissed critics as "unhinged leftists" who are overreacting.

The White House noted that several other presidents have overseen extensive renovations to the executive mansion throughout its long history, including former President Harry S. Truman, who gutted the entire interior of the White House and rebuilt it over several years because it was deteriorating.