Michigan School District Cancels Elementary School Teacher's Lunch Hour Bible Class

(Photo: REUTERS/Max Rossi) A man reads the Holy Bible.

A school district in Michigan has canceled a lunch hour Bible class overseen by a teacher at a public elementary school following a complaint from a local church-state watchdog group.

Hudsonville Public Schools recently announced that a Bible class and discussion held at Alward Elementary by a fifth grade teacher was discontinued.

The complaint over the Bible discussion class came from Mitch Kahle of Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists.

Scott B. Smith, assistant superintendent of Human Resources at Hudsonville Public Schools, emailed The Christian Post a statement on Thursday: "District administration verified the details of Mr. Kahle's report, and the teacher (who thought the Bible discussion was appropriate because it was during lunch and voluntary) immediately put an end to these lunch meetings.

"We will continue to communicate and educate staff at all levels on the District's policies related to religion in schools."

Regarding the school district's decision, Kahle told local media outlet mlive.com that all public school personnel "should know that they are prohibited from engaging in any activity with students that involves religious beliefs, rituals, or doctrines."

This is not the first time that Hudsonville Schools have found themselves shutting down a Bible study on school campus overseen by adults.

In 2015, the school district shut down a Bible study held at an RV parked on school grounds, led by Bible Club Ministries International of Western Michigan, which evangelized during school hours.

"State law prohibits ministry meetings on-campus during the school day. [Scott Smith] said the district discontinued the practice and contacted Bible Club Ministries International-Western Michigan, which has provided the instruction for years, to let them know of the policy change," reported mlive.com back in 2015.

"The district did not evict the bible group and Smith said the district is working with leaders there to find another gathering time. After-school bible clubs continue to meet at Forest Grove, Jamestown and Georgetown elementaries."