Home News Ministry-based technology company Gloo raises $110 million in financing

A Colorado-based company that specializes in technology services for ministries and faith-based organizations announced that it has raised $110 million in financial investment.

Gloo, which was founded in 2013 by Scott and Theresa Beck and is headquartered in Boulder, announced last week that the funds will go to an assortment of projects.

Gloo Chief Solutions Officer Brad Hill told The Christian Post via email that the $110 million sum represents his company’s “largest single capital raise” and came “with substantial contributions from faith-aligned investors.”

“This funding also represents the most significant addition of faith-aligned investors to Gloo, including notable ministries and church-supporting companies committed to advancing the Gloo mission for the benefit of the Church,” Hill said.

Hill credited the successful financing to the “network of supporters” Gloo has built “over the past 15 years who have witnessed the impact of its ecosystem.”

“We’re seeing that when the faith ecosystem is properly connected with the right resources, tools, data and funding, real progress is possible,” he continued. “We’re excited that an investment of this magnitude signals new levels of collaboration from many different organizations who see how Gloo can help the faith community see more missional impact.”

The funds will be used to advance the Gloo platform’s development, which involves offering tools for churches, as well as putting capital toward ministry-based services and products.

“The investment aligns with plans to expand the Discover marketplace on Gloo, which offers the faith community a comprehensive range of free and premium products and services that meet the specific and ongoing needs of ministry leaders,” Hill explained.

Among its projects, Gloo is also using AI technology to help churches, even as the technological development has garnered controversy within faith communities and elsewhere.

Last year, Gloo partnered with the Barna Group to do a survey on Christians' opinions of AI, with only 22% of respondents saying they believed AI was “good for the Christian Church.” By contrast, 51% disagreed with the statement and 27% were unsure.

Regarding the issue, Hill told CP, “we believe it’s a moral imperative to use technology for good, and when used responsibly, the Church has an opportunity to not only participate, but lead.”

“A thoughtful response to AI, proper guidance from church leaders, and a robust discussion among the faith community can result in the Church showing leadership to the culture in the post-AI age,” he said.

“At Gloo, we hold the primary of relationship first. AI is a powerful technology that should better support, not replace, relationships.”