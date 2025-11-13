Home News Christian missionaries die in plane crash en route to Jamaica after hurricane

Two Christian missionaries who were killed in a plane crash as they sought to provide aid to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa are being remembered for their compassion and empathy as an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

The Christian ministry Ignite the Fire announced in a Facebook post Monday that its founder, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena, 22, were killed in a plane crash in Coral Springs, Florida, earlier in the day as they sought to bring humanitarian relief to Jamaica to help the island recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa two weeks ago.

The two were the only passengers on board the plane, which was traveling from Florida to Jamaica.

"Alexander, known for his warmth and unwavering kindness, devoted his life to serving others — both through his actions and by sharing the gospel of Jesus across the globe," the ministry's statement reads. "Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives."

Wurm established Ignite the Fire for "empowering youth through missions and evangelism across the Caribbean." The ministry seeks to "cultivate volunteers who are passionate about making a difference, fostering leadership and community involvement." Surviving members of the Wurm family include Alexander's wife and Serena's mother, Candace, along with the couple's two other children: Christiana, 20, and James, 17.

Ignite the Fire Ministry remembered its founder as one who gave "so freely, not just of his time or money, but of his very self, always ready to lend an ear or a hand."

"As a teacher, he possessed an uncanny ability to break down the most brutal truths into something we could actually grasp," the statement adds. "And beyond all the roles — Husband, father, friend, counsellor, mentor — he was the person we could be completely raw with, and he'd meet us there with grace and understanding. May his love and wisdom continue to echo through everything we do."

Reflecting on the legacy of Serena Wurm, Ignite the Fire described her as a "beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work." The organization insisted that their "final journey" to hurricane-ravaged Jamaica "embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love."

A Facebook post shared by Wurm on his personal account indicated that Ignite the Fire had provided relief to Jamaica in the immediate aftermath of the storm using the organization's mission airplane.

On the previous trip, which took place early last week, Ignite the Fire transported generators, screws, tarps, battery packs and Starlink Communication systems as well as other "desperately needed supplies" to the hurricane-ravaged island.

The Coral Springs Police Department in Coral Springs, Florida, has provided additional details about the crash that took place on Monday morning. The local law enforcement agency is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Broward County Sheriff's Office to determine the cause of the crash.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO of the Christian charity organization Samaritan's Purse that has also worked to provide relief to hard-hit Jamaica, published an X post Thursday calling for prayers for the Wurms' surviving loved ones, specifically that "the Lord would comfort, help, and uphold them."

Residents of Coral Springs gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of the Wurms on Tuesday night. "We are just so devastated," one male resident told WPLG. "I'm sure their family is as well."

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the island as a Category 5 storm on Oct. 28. With wind speeds of 185 miles per hour, the hurricane was the strongest storm to hit Jamaica on record, causing 90% of the structures in the coastal town of Black River to lose their roofs and leaving much of the island without power.