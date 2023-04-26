Missionary Sean Feucht insists that Christians should rule nation and write laws

While Christian leaders such as Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber have warned against the idea of Christian nationalism, activist missionary Sean Feucht has doubled-down on his support for the movement and insists that Christians should be ruling the nation and writing laws.

“Proverbs says, ‘When the righteous are in rule, the people rejoice.’ We want to see the righteous in rule. Jesus prayed, ‘Let thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.’ We want to see God’s will done on Earth as it is in Heaven. We are called to be ‘salt and light’ to this world, and that includes being salt and light to America,” Feucht told The Christian Post while referencing Proverbs 29:2 and other Scripture in response to several questions about the rejection of Christian nationalism by Barber and other Christian leaders.

“It is unbiblical and un-American to tell Christians that our faith disqualifies us from participating in this great democracy. How can Christians complain and whine about how dark, corrupt and crooked the political realm is if we aren’t bringing the light and hope of Jesus to it?” he asked. “What laws are there outside of the biblical moral law? What other standard is there to base the laws of a nation upon? Why would it be controversial for a believer to want righteousness, justice and godliness? Why would it be controversial to want believers to be writing the laws and governing under the fear of the Lord?”

Feucht’s response comes in the wake of a widely circulated video clip from an event held at Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Wednesday, where some believe the worship leader was suggesting that the practice of Christian nationalism is preparing for the Second Coming of Jesus.

“It’s all part of the King coming back. That’s what we’re practicing for. That’s why Hell hates that we’re worshiping at every capital across America. That’s why we get called, ‘Well, you’re Christian nationalists,” Feucht, a former Bethel Church worship leader, said.

In the clip, the outspoken activist told the affirming audience that he wants “The Kingdom to be the government” and for “God to come on over and take over the government.”

“We wouldn’t be a disciple of Jesus if we didn’t believe that. We want God to be in control of everything,” he said as the audience erupted in shouts of “yes!”

“We want believers to be the ones writing the laws, yes, guilty as charged!” he declared.

Last October, Barber condemned the idea that the church should be running the government and warned advocates of Christian nationalism that pursuing such an agenda will result in the persecution of Christians.

“It stands contrary to 400 years of Baptist history and everything I believe about religious liberty. I’m opposed to the idea of Christian dominion, churchly dominion over the operations of government,” Barber said in a wide-ranging interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ "60 Minutes."

“I object to it because Jesus said His kingdom is not of this world. I object to it because every time it’s been adopted, it wound up persecuting people like me. It doesn’t stop at persecuting people who are not Christians,” he said. “It eventually winds up persecuting people who are Christians for whom the flavor of their Christianity is different from that of the government.”

The Baptist Joint Committee, a progressive faith-based group of attorneys, Capitol Hill insiders, ministers and scholars, also warned that Christian nationalism is a distortion of the Christian faith and called it a “threat to both our religious communities and our democracy.”

“As Christians, our faith teaches us everyone is created in God’s image and commands us to love one another. As Americans, we value our system of government and the good that can be accomplished in our constitutional democracy. Today, we are concerned about a persistent threat to both our religious communities and our democracy — Christian nationalism,” the group wrote in a statement.

“Christian nationalism seeks to merge Christian and American identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism demands Christianity be privileged by the State and implies that to be a good American, one must be Christian,” they added. “It often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation. We reject this damaging political ideology and invite our Christian brothers and sisters to join us in opposing this threat to our faith and to our nation.”

Richard Land, executive editor of The Christian Post who also serves as president emeritus and adjunct professor of theology and ethics at Southern Evangelical Seminary, previously told CP that many on the Left “pejoratively want to tie Christian nationalism to racism and to prejudice,” and he rejects those labels.

Land added that while he is “not a Christian nationalist” and doesn't personally know of anyone who is, “When people who are liberal try to label a Christian nationalist as anybody who believes America has anything to do with God or that God has anything to do with America, they’re denying most of American history,” he said.

Many of the Founding Fathers, added Land, “believed that God, for some reason, had a special interest in the United States of America.”

Feucht, who ran unsuccessfully in 2020 as a Republican for California's third congressional district, told CP that he is “not only talking the talk” when it comes to his faith in Christian nationalism.

“I actually threw my hat in the ring and ran for congress in a very blue district in California as a long-haired worship leader. I did not change my morals, my convictions or even my appearance for anyone as I ran the congressional campaign,” he said.

The conservative activist declined to say whether he believes Christians who don't support Christian nationalism aren't true disciples of Christ or if he thought members of the early church, many of whom worshipped underground, would have supported the idea of Christian nationalism.

“The demonization and insults that many Christian leaders hurl at those who want to follow the Great Commission of Jesus by bringing the Gospel and the light to the political realm only hurts the church and does not help it. It only makes that realm more darker, more unreached and more hopeless,” he told CP. “I refuse to allow labels and insults to hold me back from following Jesus and the Great Commission into all spheres of society.”