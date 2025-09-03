Home News Mom killed husband, 2 kids, herself week after employer alerted police to embezzlement

About a week before New Hampshire mother, Emily Long, was found dead inside her Madbury home along with two of her three children and her terminally ill husband, her employer reported her to police for stealing more than $600,000 from his business.

Emily Long, 34, worked as director of operations for chicken wing restaurant company Wing-itz, which has several locations in New Hampshire.

Derek Fisher, the co-founder and owner of the Wing-itz Restaurant Group, told KSWO that he had waited weeks before going to the police about the more than $660,000 he suspects Long embezzled from the company from about January 2023 through July this year.

“I felt like I had no other option but to go to law enforcement,” Fisher said. “We noticed that there was a lot of handwritten checks in her name, personally, that were being deposited into her bank account.”

He said he delayed going to the police while trying to get answers from the late mother about the financial discrepancies because he was aware of 48-year-old Ryan Long’s ongoing battle with terminal brain cancer.

“Given her circumstances with her husband, I was trying to be considerate and patient,” Fisher explained.

According to a press release from the New Hampshire Department of Justice, in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, Long took a handgun from her home and shot her husband and two of their children, Parker, 6, and Ryan, 8. She then took her own life immediately thereafter.

Authorities say Long’s husband died from multiple gunshot wounds, while her children each suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. She took her life with a single gunshot to the head. A third child was found in the home unhurt, KSWO reported.

A New Hampshire Union Leader report highlighted a now-private TikTok account in which Long had uploaded multiple videos of her life as a “brain cancer wife” and mother. She talked about the fear and grief that came with the diagnosis and the impact it was having on her family.

“It’s just been a really hard last two weeks for everyone in so many different ways, and that’s hard because I’m trying to keep everyone together and I’m barely holding it together myself. I just want to erupt and run away, and everyone’s struggling for different reasons,” she said in one of the videos.

In another video Long posted two days before the triple murder-suicide, she noted: “I’m making strides to get better. All I want to do is hide under a blanket with my kids, but that isn’t healthy for them, and it’s not healthy for me. Today, I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset. I’m getting out of this depression whether I want to or not.”

Fisher said when he learned about what had happened to the Long family, he was devastated.

“I was completely devastated and heartbroken. I cared deeply for her and her family. You know, I was around all of her children as they grew up,” Fisher told KSWO.

He explained that he is no longer interested in recovering anything financially from Long or her estate and suggested that whatever remains should go to her surviving child.

“Anything that’s left should go to that child,” Fisher said. “He deserves all of it. It’s not fair to him. He didn’t make this happen. He didn’t deserve this.”