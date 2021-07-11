Mom protests LA spa for allowing trans-identified man to expose penis to 6-y-o girl in hot tub

An outraged mother is speaking out after a naked “person with a penis and a beard” got into a hot tub with her and her 6-year-old daughter in the women’s only section of a spa.

The mother said that in January 2020 she took her 6-year-old daughter to the Korean-owned Wi Spa in Los Angeles, where it's customary for women to walk around naked.

Last Saturday. she posted a video expressing her outrage that a naked man had been allowed in the women’s section at the same spa that came under fire last month for a similar incident.

The mother attended a rally last week protesting the Wi Spa that subsequently turned violent when ANTIFA rioters began assaulting a street preacher and others who were there.

Due to the violence, she decided to leave the protest and record a message to tell the public about her own experience at the spa. In her message, she stressed that she and others are not "transphobic," as some have claimed, but are opposed to sexual harassment from men who want to expose their genitals to young girls.

She further detailed the events that transpired on Jan. 7, 2020, when a man sat down in the hot tub with a pair of women, whom she said “appeared to be lesbians.”

“They appeared to be progressive activist types,” she said. “They came in with kind of an entitled attitude and they sat down at the edge of the hot tub where I was with my daughter, my 6-year-old daughter, who was naked. The person with a penis sat down on the edge of the hot tub ... with his genitals fully on display.”

She and the other women in the hot tub were “uncomfortable,” she said, explaining that she did the best she could to shield her young daughter from the naked man sporting a “five o’clock shadow who was not trying to look like a woman at all.”

“I felt kind of horrified,” the mother said, adding that the “person” in the women’s only hot tub refused to cover up when asked to do so.

The mother emphasized that her outrage doesn't come from a place of homophobia or transphobia.

“Everyone in LA is pretty progressive. I’m a registered Democrat; I’ve been to gay pride,” she shared. “I have no problem with gay people, no problem with trans people. This is different. ... My daughter is 6 years old. She (daughter) was nude and this person wasn’t making any attempts to look like a woman whatsoever.”

“They just walked in almost hoping someone would say something,” the mother added.

In a disclaimer for the video that the mother posted on YouTube, she wrote: "Whether you want to call this a 'female' penis or a 'male' penis or a 'gender Non-conforming' penis that is neither male nor female can we all just please, please, please agree that NO type of penis should be exposed to small children regardless of everyone's politics or ideology?"

The mother said she subsequently complained at the front desk of the spa. In response, the staff apologized and gave her two free passes to the Wi Spa since she was upset.

It took her a full day before she could compose herself to tell her husband about the “horrible” encounter, she added.

“There’s literally little naked girls running around in that locker room and there are people, just by saying that they’re gender fluid or trans, are taking advantage or coming in with their penis hanging out,” she continued. “They are not at all oppressed. They are walking around with an entitled attitude.”

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh shared the video on Twitter Wednesday adding, “This is straight up sexual harassment of young children by grown men, and the Left celebrates it.”

The Wi Spa first came under fire in a separate incident last month after a video went viral (see here and here) in which another woman expressed her outrage at the spa for allowing a trans-identified man to expose his penis to young girls who had never seen a penis.

The staff told her that they were not allowed to discriminate based on sexual orientation.

“What sexual orientation? I see a d--k! It lets me know he's a man. … He is not a female!" the woman replied, frustrated.

"It's OK for a man to goes into the women's section, show his penis around the other women — young little girls, underage? ... Wi Spa condones that — is that what you're saying?”

The video also shows a white male patron of the spa approach the woman filming and ask her if she was talking about a trans-identified person.

She emphatically told the male patron that “there’s no such thing as transgender. He has a d--k.”

The video gained hundreds of thousands of views and sparked outrage nationwide.

California is among 17 states and the District of Columbia that have outlawed discrimination based on gender identity in places of public accommodation, meaning that men who identify as female have legal access to women's-only spaces.