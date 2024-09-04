Home News Suspected shooter in custody after multiple casualties reported at Apalachee High School

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urged residents of the state to join him in prayer Wednesday for the multiple casualties left in the wake of an active shooter incident at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, as investigators confirmed they have the suspect in custody.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp said in a statement on X Wednesday morning. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement that while they have reports of casualties they did not know how many.

“Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

A report from NBC News said at least two people have been killed and four others have been injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a statement on Facebook that they had taken one suspect in custody.

“The GBI has responded to a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. We have agents on site assisting local, state, and federal law enforcement with the ongoing investigation. One suspect is in custody. We urge anyone near the area to stay clear while authorities investigate. More information will follow.

(This is a developing story)