New musical follows in footsteps of ‘Hamilton’ to tell the story of Jesus

A new faith-based musical called “His Story: The Musical” is launching in 2023 and hopes to follow in the footsteps of “Hamilton” to share the story of Jesus Christ with this generation.

The musical is a contemporary pop/rock/rap musical that shares the message of Jesus Christ and His compassion and love “through a dynamic, uplifting, live theater experience,” according to details provided on the musical's website.

“A common-man-from-a-sketchy-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He performs miracles and speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, He is adored by the people. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption,” the musical's synopsis reads.

Described as “‘The Chosen’ meets ‘Hamilton,’” the musical is being back by “Duck Dynasty” stars Willie and Korie Robertson as well as Tony Award-nominated creators Jeff Calhoun and Bruce Lazarus.

Created by 18-year-old Anna Miriam Brown, the young composer said she was inspired to write the musical following a mission to Africa at age 16. While there, Brown was introduced to the musical “Hamilton” and became enamored by history. Her newfound love of history led her to think, “what if” someone did with Jesus what Lin-Manuel Miranda did with Alexander Hamilton?

"I prayed and knew the songs would come to me when God was ready," Brown says in a video clip.

Now teamed up with Calhoun, Lazarus and the Robertsons, Brown is able to bring the musical to life.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with ‘His Story,’ the musical. Our hope is that it will present the gospel in a way that people of all ages can relate to and respond to,” Willie Robertson told The Christian Post.

“In every generation, God raises up new voices that point us to Jesus in unique, powerful and creative ways,” Robertson added. “We believe Anna Brown, the writer of 'His Story,' is one of those voices. We are thrilled to be a part of bringing this musical to the stage!”

Famous author and Christian speaker Sadie Robertson Huff also endorsed the musical.

“I love that ‘His Story’ is giving us a visual experience and interpretation of the life of Jesus. It’s amazing to get to see Jesus being the human that He was: laughing, singing, and hugging people. But it is also amazing to see Him for the God that He is, Huff added. “I love how they beautifully intermingle these things to tell His story.”

“His Story” features choreography by Eamon Foley (“Annie”), with music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores.



The Original music for “His Story” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The musical is set to launch on May 5, 2023, at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Visit the website for more details.