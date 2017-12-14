Netflix Fires Executive for Careless Comment on Danny Masterson Issue

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix fired the executive who told Danny Masterson's accuser that the company did not believe the allegations.

Director of global kids content at Netflix, Andy Yeatman, was fired by the company on Dec. 11 after giving a reckless statement about the Danny Masterson allegations to one of his accusers, Deadline reports.

Yeatman was approached by Masterson's accuser at his daughter's soccer game early in December. When the accuser asked Yeatman why Netflix hasn't canceled the show where Masterson appeared in, he said that the company didn't believe in the allegations.

The executive released a statement saying that he regrets his comment and that he did not know that the woman who approached him was one of Masterson's accusers. According to Yeatman's statement, he just wanted to finish the discussion with Masterson's accuser so he could focus back on the soccer game.

"To try and end the conversation and refocus on the soccer game I made a careless and uninformed comment. I did not know that the woman was one of the victims and I deeply regret that I did not have the opportunity to focus on the conversation," said Yeatman.

Yeatman continued and said that he is "proud of Netflix's values" and that he is a strong supporter of those victimized by sexual violence as well.

"My heart goes out to anyone who has been sexually assaulted or harmed in any way," his statement reads.

Yeatman then thanked the people who stood by him despite his careless remarks and his termination from Netflix. However, he did offer thoughts to ponder about his experience addressing the people who do not know the whole story.

"Think about yourself in this situation and how a 30-second conversation on a Sunday morning could change the course of your life," said Yeatman.

Meanwhile, Yeatman's wife — Lily — reached out to the husband of Masterson's accuser, telling him how his wife's actions have affected their family's life, the Huffington Post reports.