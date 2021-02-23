Netflix releases trailer for its first-ever Christian musical ‘A Week Away’ Netflix releases trailer for its first-ever Christian musical ‘A Week Away’

The trailer of Netflix’s first original faith-based musical, "A Week Away," showcases the film’s redemptive themes wrapped in a teenage romance.

"A Week Away" features a slew of rearranged contemporary Christian music hits and a high-profile Hollywood cast. Some of the actors include Sherri Shepherd, David Koechner, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling and Iain Tucker.

The musical, which was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, follows "troubled teen Will Hawkins (Quinn) who has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first, a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Madison), and a sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it," according to Netflix.

The idea for the movie came from the creator and producer Alan Powell, a Christian singer and actor who co-wrote the screenplay with Kali Bailey. He was inspired to write the script after chatting with his brother-in-law, who runs a youth group.

In an earlier interview with The Christian Post, Powell recalled how much his daughters consumed musicals on Netflix. He said to have his musical featured on Netflix was a dream come true.

"This was always the dream. I was so excited when Netflix responded and said, 'We'd like to distribute this movie.' They're stoked about it," he said. "I just want people to be able to consume it. ... I'm really excited that people have the opportunity to just consume it as much as they want to and get something new from it every time, and listen to these songs again and learn the dances."

"['A Week Away'] is going to be one of the first, if not the first faith-based movie that they have literally acquired to be a Netflix original. What an honor. Super privileged!" he exclaimed.

The filmmaker said he's always wanted to create a musical, and bringing one to the Christian movie world is something he's proud of.

"I love musicals in general, as I'm sure you can probably speculate, loving film and loving music. Musicals are my favorite, and I just remember thinking, 'I don't know why there's nothing in the faith-based space. There's never been a musical in a faith-based space. It doesn't make any sense to me, seeing as how music is probably, and arguably, the biggest business within the Christian culture, quite honestly," Powell said.

The film was directed by Roman White, a popular music video director who has worked with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Carrie Underwood, and produced by Powell and Steve Barnett under their Monarch Media banner along with Gabe Vasquez. Executive producers listed are Vicky Patel and Corby Pons.

"A Week Away" will be released on Netflix on March 26.