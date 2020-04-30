Netflix to release faith-based musical featuring reimagined versions of CCM hits

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Netflix landed Alan Powell’s faith-based musical “A Week Away,” which features a slew of rearranged contemporary Christian music hits.

The idea for the movie came from Christian singer and actor Powell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kali Bailey.

Shot in Nashville, the film follows "troubled teen Will Hawkins (Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it," according to Netflix.

Also featured in the cast is Sherri Shepherd, David Koechner, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling and Iain Tucker.

“We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance. There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message," Powell said in a statement.

“A Week Away” is filled with well-known contemporary Christian music that has been reimagined. Adam Watts (“High School Musical 3”) Powell and Cory Clark worked together to pen three original songs for the faith-based film.

Powell took to Instagram to gush about the film, “I couldn’t be more excited or more grateful to be able to share this with you guys. Such a long journey but such a fun one. Can’t wait for you to see it and now thanks to @netflix support... it’s headed your way!”

Directed by Roman White, a popular music video director who has worked with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Carrie Underwood, “A Week Away” was produced by Powell and Steve Barnett under their Monarch Media banner along with Gabe Vasquez. Executive producers listed are Vicky Patel and Corby Pons.

“We are grateful for the hard work by everyone involved in ‘A Week Away’ and very proud of the film we made together. We couldn’t be more excited that the film will have the opportunity to put a smile on millions of faces,” Barnett added in a statement.

The Netflix deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance.