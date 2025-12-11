Home News Netflix's promotion of LGBT themes, sexual preferences in kids' shows 'pervasive': report

At least 41% of G-rated series and 41% of TV-Y7-rated series on Netflix feature LGBT content, including trans-identifying characters and same-sex couples, according to a new study.

The new report, "LGBTQ Messaging Pervasive In Netflix Children's Programming," compiles references to LGBT-related messages and storylines across 326 Netflix shows aimed at children.

The study, released by the Washington-based Christian conservative advocacy group Concerned Women for America, analyzed licensed and original shows on the streaming platform, with ratings ranging from TV-G, TV-Y or TV-Y7.

"Netflix's anti-child, anti-family agenda has finally been exposed — its children's programming has been infiltrated by adult preoccupations with sexual preferences and gender identity," CWA President and CEO Penny Nance said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

"Our new report reveals that children's programming is not exempt from identity politics — a drastic departure from its historical role. We knew that Netflix aired this kind of programming, but our study quantifies how many children's programs are subverted by LBGTQ messaging and themes," the CWA president continued. "These are shocking numbers, and most parents are unaware."

Following Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Nance argued that families need to be made aware that the platform could expand what she calls an "irresponsible approach to content moderation for children."

"Government should make that part of the conversation of this merger," she asserted. "There should be an outside, independent council that represents the interests of parents, reviewing program ratings."

Netflix did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment about the report.

The study characterized LGBT representation with categories like "explicit" (clearly identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, or nonbinary), "implied" (non-primary characters or 'queer-coded' characters), and "meta" (gay families or participants in reality programming).

Across all age categories, 33% of youth-related Netflix series contained LGBT themes, storylines or characters. Forty-one percent of G-rated series featured LGBT content, of which only 4% fell into the implied category. According to the report, LGBT content in G-rated series was "roughly evenly split" between explicit (18%) and meta (19%).

As for TV-Y7 programming, the LGBT content was largely explicit (24%), the study reported. While researchers found that TV-Y programming had the lowest ratio of LGBT content, 21% of shows aimed at young children featured such messaging.

For example, the children's show "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City" introduces a trans-identifying character named Banoffee and a nonbinary character named Raisin Cane.

Another children's show, "The Magic School Bus: The Magic School Bus Rides Again," features a character with two moms and a "trans-coded" chameleon named Liz.

In addition to inserting LGBT content into children's shows, Netflix has introduced trans-identifying or same-sex characters into reboots of older shows, such as "The Baby-Sitter's Club." Based on the Scholastic novels, a modern update of the series premiered on Netflix in 2020 and featured a storyline about a young boy named Bailey who identifies as a girl.

During the fourth episode of the series, the boy's babysitter, Mary Anne, informs the audience that she realized Bailey "was a little girl and her new clothes help people see it."

Later, Mary Anne talks about Bailey with a friend whose father is homosexual, and the friend compares identifying as trans to being right or left-handed. The friend, Dawn, explains that it would be "weird" if someone tried to make a right-handed person do things with the left hand.

"That's how Bailey feels. The same way that you know that you're right-handed, Bailey knows she's a girl. … We all want our outsides to match our insides," Dawn says.

While Netflix cancelled the series after two seasons, the "The Baby-Sitters Club" reboot was aimed at tweens and young teens.

"The hundreds of thousands of mothers, daughters, and grandmothers I represent believe that conversations about sex and sexuality are sensitive, personal, and different for every family and child," Nance said about CWA's latest report.

"Those conversations should take place only when the parent deems it necessary and developmentally appropriate. No parent wants to be forced to have a conversation about adult sexual preferences or gender identity with their child because of a cartoon," she emphasized.