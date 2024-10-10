Home News New challenges await in ‘County Rescue’ season 2 as faith-based EMT show returns: exclusive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cameras rolled on the set of “County Rescue” season two as cast and crew of the hit series from Great American Pure Flix and Great American Family gathered to film a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking a significant milestone for the faith-based show’s fictional EMT team.

Filmed at an EMT station, the scene marks a new chapter for the faith-based series, which follows a group of EMTs as they navigate the personal and professional challenges of emergency response work.

Brett Varvel, who plays Andy, a central character in the show, told The Christian Post that the forthcoming season, slated to premiere in January 2025, will take viewers deeper into the lives of the EMTs they’ve come to know.

“Season one was really about getting to know the characters and the dynamics among them,” Varvel, who also starred in "American Underdog" and "Disciples in the Moonlight," explained. “In season two, we dive much deeper into their personal struggles, dreams, and what they stand for. Each character will have to make choices between what’s easy and what’s right, which are not always the same.”

Varvel, a husband and father, praised the show’s ability to entertain while pointing viewers to biblical truths and raising thoughtful questions, particularly for families.

“It’s got everything that you would want to see again in season two: the rescue calls, some danger, excitement, comedy, love, romance, family and all kinds of different great things like that," he said.

"But what I love is, it's something that the whole family can watch, but also makes them think. Families will have some really deep conversations after watching each episode and wrestling with, how would they respond if they were in that situation. What does the Bible have to say about this? All of those things come out of season two.”

In addition to Varvel, “County Rescue” features an ensemble cast led by Julia Reilly, Riley Hough, Percy Bell, Kristin Wollett, Stacey Patino, Tim Ross, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis and Curtia Torbert. Last season also guest-starred artist Colton Dixon.

While the first season had five episodes, the second season will have six episodes and will pick up where the first season left off.

Season one concluded with Dani (Reilly) and Tim (Hough) reconciling their friendship and both receiving the opportunity to serve as full-time EMTs at the station. However, viewers were left with a cliffhanger when an unexpected guest from Dani’s past suddenly showed up during her first shift as a full-timer.

Reilly told CP that the forthcoming season will delve deeper into Dani’s journey as she balances her role as an EMT with her personal life.

“Dani thinks she’s found her place, but she quickly realizes that the challenges have only just begun,” Reilly said. “We’re exploring what it really means to serve others, face trauma, and maintain faith when life is unpredictable.”

“Season two is going to show what life looks like for Dani now that she's been at the station and thinks she's found a secure job,” she said. “But you know, as life goes, nothing's ever perfect. The grass is always greener. And so we go further into the new challenges that come along with where she's currently at.”

Like season one, the show’s faith-based elements also play a central role in the upcoming season, according to Reilly. “This isn’t just a show about saving lives,” she said. “It’s about wrestling with faith and trusting that God is present, even in difficult times. Dani, in particular, has to navigate that throughout the season.”

Honoring emergency workers

Shawn Boskie, producer and CEO of Canyon Productions, said season two highlights teamwork and resilience among the show’s cast. He emphasized that the series aims to honor the everyday heroes of emergency response while exploring themes of faith, resilience and the personal sacrifices made in service to others.

“Viewers will see more of the camaraderie and how the characters support each other through tough situations,” Boskie told CP. “They really care about each other. We want to showcase the daily challenges of EMT work while also presenting stories that resonate with people who have ever felt uncertain about their purpose.”

Boskie, whose company features other faith-based projects, including “Unlikely Angel,” “Heaven Sent” and “Angelic Christmas,” explained that “County Rescue” differs from other emergency-responder dramas by focusing on interpersonal dynamics rather than action alone.

“We’re not just about the high-stakes calls,” he said. “We’re interested in how these characters navigate faith, ethics, and friendship in a job that can be both rewarding and heartbreaking. ... Our goal is to honor EMT workers. We didn't want to make this a cartoon, but at the same time, we don't have the same gritty, mainstream sorts of emergencies that you might see on network shows, it's really more focused on the team.”

“We really try to put God in the story, but He's not just a reference … we see Him working through some of the situations that a couple of the characters that are faith-oriented would realistically face,” he added.

According to the cast, “County Rescue” has struck a chord with emergency responders who see their lives reflected on screen.

“People have shared stories with us, told us how they’ve struggled with things they’ve seen on the job, and how their faith has helped them cope,” Varvel said. “It’s incredibly moving. It reminds me that this isn’t just a TV show; it’s a platform to tell stories that resonate on a spiritual level.”

For Reilly, portraying Dani has opened her eyes to how faith and resting in God's sovereignty can be tested in challenging professions.

“Dani’s struggles mirror what many EMTs face: this tension between doing everything you can and having to let go, trusting that God is in control,” Reilly said. “I think a lot of viewers will relate to that. It’s something we all face in different ways.”

Varvel noted that the show, which was an "instant hit" when it premiered last year, according to Great American Pure Flix, reflects a growing demand for family-friendly, faith-based content. “People are looking for something inspiring,” he said. “They want to see stories that are grounded in hope and truth, and that’s what we’re trying to deliver here.”