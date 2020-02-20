New Disney Channel cartoon branded 'evil,' 'demonic' by One Million Moms

The conservative Christian watchdog group One Million Moms is warning parents that “The Owl House” — Disney Television Animation’s new fantasy-comedy cartoon series — is portraying witchcraft in a positive light.

Over 16,000 people have signed on to support a new One Million Moms petition calling on Disney Channel to cancel “The Owl House,” which premiered in January.

The series is based on a teenage girl named Luz who stumbles on a portal to a demon realm and battles the forces of evil. Luz eventually befriends a witch named Eda and a tiny warrior named King.

Even though Luz does not have magical powers, Luz becomes Eda’s apprentice as she pursues a dream of becoming a witch.

The series is produced by Dana Terrace, who has worked on the shows “Gravity Falls” and “Duck Tales.”

Although the show premiered only a month ago, it has already been renewed for a second season before the first season premiered.

One Million Moms, which regularly launches campaigns against media outlets that air questionable content, accused “The Owl House” of introducing children to “to a world of demons” while inundating their minds with “secular worldviews that reflect the current culture.”

“The show makes light of Hell and the dangers of the demonic realm,” the One Million Moms campaign webpage reads. “Even the previews and commercials include such content that makes it difficult for families who watch Disney Channel to avoid the evil content completely.”

The series itself is rated as appropriate for ages 7 and up even though it contains “fantasy violence.”

“The first episode is more than enough for most Christian families to realize that ‘The Owl House’ ... is not a cute, funny show,” One Million Moms contends. “[R]ather [it is] an extremely dangerous one.”

Deborah Bunting, an op-ed contributor for the Christian Broadcasting Network, wrote that “The Owl House” is “so beyond Cinderella it's not even funny.”

“The show tries to portray witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil,” Bunting argues. “That's similar to what real-life witches have been promoting over the past few years as they've been putting hexes on President Trump and others in order to fight for their beliefs.”

Terrace told Newsweek that the lore of the series is “70 percent made up” by the team of writers and artists. She added that the writer’s room for the series is filled with books on witchcraft, witches, and spells.

However, One Million Moms contends that the Bible states clearly in Isaiah 8:19-22 that “there is a spiritual realm that is not of God.”

“It warns us not to participate in witchcraft or consult with mediums but to call on God,” the One Million Moms petition argues. “Deuteronomy 18:10-11 also warns us to avoid witchcraft in all forms.”

This is far from the first time that One Million Moms has had an issue with a Disney cartoon.

In 2017, One Million Moms launched a petition opposing a Disney XD series that showed several gay characters kissing. That petition was supported by 64,000 people.

Last year, One Million Moms called for a boycott of “Toy Story 4,” stating that Disney “blindsided” families by subtly including LGBT characters and undertones in the film.

The organization said the inclusion of lesbian moms in the movie was Disney’s attempt to “normalize” the LGBT lifestyle.

“'Toy Story 4' is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation,” the One Million Moms campaign stated. “Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary.”

One Million Moms’ "Toy Story 4" petition was backed by over 15,000.

Earlier this year, One Million Moms urged a boycott of the Hallmark Channel after the network reinstated an advertisement showing two brides kissing.

Prior to the Super Bowl, One Million Moms launched a petition urging the NFL and Fox Sports to pull a Sabra hummus commercial featuring two drag queens.