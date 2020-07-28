New film ‘Everyday Miracles’ follows preacher’s son who moves in the power of healing (trailer)

The new faith-based film “Everyday Miracles” about a pastor's son who's running away from his past will soon be available via On Demand, Digital and DVD

The film will be released on Sept. 1 and stars acting veteran Gary Cole (“VEEP,” “Entourage”), Erik Smith (“A Walk to Remember”) and Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”).

“The film is dedicated to my sister, Mary Pat, who passed away from complications from aplastic anemia. During her treatment, she needed a bone marrow transplant and I was the only possible donor. So I guess it wasn't that big a stretch to start writing a story about a man with miraculous gifts who attempts to save his sister's life,” writer and director Marty Madden (“Musical Chairs”) told The Christian Post.

“Everyday Miracles” is centered around “faith healer, Cotton (Smith), who is trying to run from his troubled past. After being taken in by a horse rancher (Cole) and his family, Cotton’s new life is soon tested when his overbearing mother (Lusia Strus) tracks him down and tries to pull him back into the life he had escaped,” the synopsis reads. “Cotton is desperate to avoid his past life which could jeopardize a possible future with his love interest, Perry. When a painful revelation comes to light, he must lean on his new family and learn to trust again. Through his journey, Cotton learns the value of compassion and family through hard work and selflessness.”

Madden said he thought the time he spent with his sister before she died was to help her, but instead she was the one who was teaching him valuable life lessons.

The movie, which is being released during the global coronavirus pandemic and state lockdowns, tackles such topics as “grief and loss,” as well as “hope” and “faith, courage and strength.”

“While we were making this film, we could have never imagined this is the world we’d be releasing it into,” the filmmaker said of the pandemic and worldwide lockdowns. “Though so much seems uncertain now, we hope this film is able to bring some hope and happiness to those who need it most. Films have the incredible power to move and inspire especially in times of trial.”

“‘Everyday Miracles’ is a film that families will enjoy watching together,” Madden told CP. “Everybody feels misunderstood sometimes, especially by those closest to us — even family. We can all feel lost and alone. I hope this film reminds people that we are never truly alone and that there is always someone to turn to and to help us through the darkest times.”

The family film was produced by James J. Bagley and Tom Tangen and will be distributed by Cinedigm.

View the trailer premiere below: