Home News New River Pastor William Schonemann found dead in bed with hands pinned to wall, sources say

The death of beloved Pastor William Schonemann of New River Bible Chapel in Arizona has been ruled a homicide as sources reveal disturbing details about what police found when his body was discovered inside his home on Monday.

In a news release provided to The Christian Post on Wednesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said officers found 76-year-old Schonemann dead at his home after they responded to a call at 7:31 p.m.

Investigators indicated that they observed evidence of “foul play” at the scene but did not elaborate.

Multiple sources have since told Fox 10 Phoenix that Schonemann suffered significant injuries. He was reportedly found on his bed with his arms spread out and his hands pinned to a wall.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond when asked by CP about the details allegedly observed at the crime scene. They noted in an earlier statement that they believe the pastor’s murder is an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Schonemann’s loved ones as we continue our efforts to bring justice in this case," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the sheriff's office said. "MCSO detectives are actively investigating and following all leads. We will share more information with the public as soon as it becomes available."

Residents of the small New River community remained stunned and on edge about the murder.

“Honestly, I was shocked because New River is so small. … I leave my keys in my vehicles, don’t lock my door and things like that,” New River resident Emily Brean told Fox 10. “Why are you gonna murder a pastor or a minister? You know, for what?”

Another resident, Carol Mathews, noted that while she's not comfortable with the idea of a murder suspect on the loose in a town with just over 17,000 people, according to the 2020 census, she understood why investigators are being careful with the case.

“Whenever there is a potential murderer running around, I am not too comfortable, but I can understand why they wouldn’t share,” she said. “If it’s a one hit for someone I think they’ll find them. But there is a reason this person did it and that’s what they need to find out.”

Schonemann's son, Randall Schonemann, declined commenting on the investigation but told AZ Central that his father’s death was unexpected.

He told the publication that his father had served as a pastor at New River Bible Chapel for about 25 years and was a member before that. He said his father, a U.S. Navy veteran, found faith after returning from the Vietnam War.

When the late pastor’s wife of 49 years, Crystal Schonemann, died in 2022, Randall Schonemann said his father devoted even more time to the church. He said his father was outgoing and liked to work on cars.

“Our dad had such a positive impact on people everywhere he went. We will miss the loving guidance and patience. The happiness he showed just getting to walk around an airport getting his steps in,” he said in a statement to Fox 10.

“The creativity of all machines he built. There are never enough words to say it all or to say it as well as a person would like. Simply, he is missed.”