Newsboys urge believers to stand for Christ, choose love over dissention in chaotic times

The Newsboys are back on the road for their “Stand Together Tour” and they're encouraging believers to see beyond the political and social differences and choose instead to love each other and stand up for God.

The Newsboys released their latest album, STAND, at the end of 2021, and the title track has quickly become an anthem. The single was re-released in January in collaboration with the band's longtime friend and former bandmate of Michael Tait’s, TobyMac.



In an interview with The Christian Post (watch below), Newsboys' frontman (Tait) and the band's drummer, Ducan Phillips, spoke about the intent behind the song and the impact the tune is making. Written during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, "Stand" is "about where we are in America," Tait said.

"It's such a divided country nowadays,” Tait told CP. “Divided over race, wars in other countries, the world's in disarray, but the Bible tells us it was coming anyway. The more important question is, where do we stand in all of this? Where are our heads? Where our hearts?”

The lead singer said people have to “stand at the foot of the cross” because that is “where all roads meet.”

The former DC Talk member wants the single to help believers question where they are with the Lord.

"Where's your heart? What do you really believe? What are you going to do when the rubber meets the road? Where do you stand?” he inquired.

The band is encouraging Christians to have boldness and love in these times of great turmoil. At some point, a line has to be drawn and a side has to be chosen, Tait and Phillips maintained. Although there are wars and rumors of wars in the world, Phillips believes the best is yet to come.



"I think the best years are ahead of this. I don't believe everything I see on mainstream media,” he told CP. “I'm not saying it's not real, don't get me wrong. I know it's real, I know it's really happening, but I think sometimes there's a lot more going on. So be encouraged; God is good, we win in the end, it's all good. And worst-case scenario, if we all die, we all go to be with the Creator. So in the scope of eternity, this is just a very, very small part of time.”

Being a multi-ethnic Christian band, the Newsboys have been very good at avoiding division and appealing to a broad audience. Phillips, a gifted musician who's known for playing the drums upside down during performances, said it's because of how they approach people.

"I think you've got to become a lover of people," he said. "When you become a lover of people, these things don't matter as much. I don't think we're as divided as we're led to believe. Whether race, whether it comes to ethnicities, whether it comes to gay, straight, lesbian, is none of my business. That is between them and their Creator.”

"What I'm called to do is love you, is to go out to all the world, preach the Gospel with love,” he added. “I think there's a lot more that connects us than doesn't.”

He clarified that when he meets someone for the first time, he's going to love first instead of getting hung up on the issues for which they disagree.

"It's not about Republican versus Democrat. It's not about black versus white; we all bleed red blood,” Phillips maintained.

Newsboys believe that the great healer of division is Jesus.

Each night at their sold-out concerts the musicians are seeing thousands of people unite and take a stand for Jesus.

"There's something about when you come together as a group of people," he continued. “I think what I love about Newsboys is it's so interdenominational. We see Mennonites to Catholics to Protestants to you name it. Three generations of fans coming to enjoy Newsboys.”

The age demographic of their fan base is 3 to 93, according to the band.

Phillips added that the tours have a “wonderful, symbiotic energy that flows between the band and the crowd."

"And that's what I've missed most. Because there's an energy there that I think is life-giving.”

