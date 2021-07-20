Newsboys United to part ways after ‘one of the best experiences of our career’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The original Newsboys United band that has been entertaining fans across the globe for the past three years announced that the reunion is now coming to an end.

Original members Peter Furler and Phil Joel joined Michael Tait, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips and Jeff Frankenstein on stage to perform many of the band's most popular hits from their three-decade career. But Furler and Joel, who reunited with the Newsboys in 2017, revealed they will once again be going solo after the Newsboys United summer tour.

"Four years ago, when Peter joined us on ‘The Cross Has the Final Word,’ we never could have dreamed that a collaboration on a single song would turn into what it did. After three years of Newsboys United with Peter and Phil, we’ve traveled North America together, performed hundreds of concerts, rekindled old friendships, made lots of new memories, had a LOT of laughs, and released an album," the band posted to Facebook on Friday.

“The last 15 months have been a time of change for all of us, yet we’re looking ahead to the future — feeling refreshed from unanticipated time at home with our families and extra time in the studio. We’ve grown closer together, experienced a renewed excitement for making music, and worked harder than ever to create a new record we are proud of. We are excited to share it with you all very soon,” the post added.

Before parting ways, Newsboys United will perform four more summer shows: two at Lifest Music City in Tennessee, two in Minnesota, and their final performance in Indiana on Aug. 13.

"The Newsboys team has been a family from the beginning. That will never change, but we wanted to take a moment to share with you that our time as Newsboys United will soon come to an end. The new album and tour this fall will continue on as before with Newsboys ... Tait, Duncan, Jeff and Jody."

The Newsboys recently released a new single, titled “Magnetic,” featuring just the four members. It was their first song since the album UNITED was released in 2019.

“Newsboys United has been one of the best experiences of our career,” the message concluded.

"Peter and Phil, we can't thank you enough for the time spent with us during this season, the creativity you have contributed, and the memories we have made together. We will always be your biggest supporters and friends," Newsboys ended.

Joel, who is also the frontman for Zealand, released a solo album in January titled, Better Than I Found It.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Tait, the lead singer of Newsboys, shared what it was like to hit the stage with all of his old friends.

"I've been on the road all my life, including the famed 'Jesus Freak Tour,' and this is one of my top-three favorite tours ever," Tait said of their historic United Tour. "I am loving this experience!"

Joel added, "I don't think any of us knew exactly how monumental it was going to be or just how much it would mean to everyone. It's really special."