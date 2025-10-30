Home News Newsom mentions Bible to blast GOP over shutdown SNAP benefits: 'Intentional cruelty'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom appealed to the Bible earlier this week to rebuke the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, whom he accused of illegally withholding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Speaking during a Tuesday press conference about food stamps in Sacramento, Newsom announced California would be joining more than 20 states suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for suspending SNAP benefits in November as the shutdown is poised to extend into its second month.

Last week, Newsom's office announced that he would be mobilizing the California National Guard to food banks and fast-tracking up to $80 million in state funds to help support the more than 5.5 million Californians who rely on food stamps.

During one point in the press conference, where he was joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson, Newsom claimed both the Old and New Testaments suggest the Trump administration is behaving in a way that is "incredibly cruel."

Newsom: The New Testament and Old Testament have one dominant thing in common—Matthew, Isaiah, Luke, Proverbs, go down the list—it’s about food, about serving those who are hungry. It’s not a suggestion; it’s core and essential to what it means to align with God’s will.



I say… pic.twitter.com/FnVIumBYiR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

Citing his stint as a student at the Jesuit Santa Clara University under Fr. Richard T. Coz, Newsom rattled off a list of books in the Bible that he claimed are focused primarily on food.

"If there was anything I remember about my four years with Father Coz, is that the New Testament, Old Testament have one thing dominantly in common — in Matthew, Isaiah, Luke, Proverbs, go down the list — it's around food. It's about serving those that are hungry," he said.

"It's not a suggestion in the Old [and] the New Testament; it's core and central to what it is to align to God's will, period full stop," said Newsom, who then appeared to mock the outspoken Christianity of some Republicans on Capitol Hill while accusing them of hypocrisy.

"I say that because these guys need to stop the B.S. in Washington, D.C., as they're sitting there in their prayer breakfasts," he said. "Maybe they got an edited version of Donald Trump's Bible, and they edited all of that out. Enough of this. Cruelty is the policy, that's what this is about. It's intentional cruelty."

The White House pushed back against Newsom's religious rhetoric, claiming he repeatedly manipulates faith to serve his own political purposes.

"It's preposterous that Newsom, who shuttered churches during COVID and recently derided the power of prayer, is now attempting to manipulate religion to fit his own political agenda," White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said, according to Fox News.

"President Trump wants the government open — the Democrats' insistence on keeping it shut down is hurting the American people, but they could prevent these harms by simply reopening the government. Instead of distorting religion for political means, Newsom should urge his fellow Democrats to reopen the government."

Newsom has quoted the Bible before to make his political points. He drew backlash in 2023 when his gubernatorial campaign erected billboards in abortion-restricting states. Some versions of the billboards invited women to California for the procedure while quoting Mark 12:31, where Jesus says, "Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these."