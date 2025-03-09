Home News Organizations join forces to strengthen financial health of Hispanic churches, pastors A historic agreement seeks to provide financial education, access to credit and advice to thousands of ministries

GRAPEVINE, Texas — At the annual National Religious Broadcasters conference, the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference announced a strategic alliance with America's Christian Credit Union, becoming its first and only executive partner in financial services. This agreement aims to transform the financial health of thousands of Hispanic churches and their pastors in the United States.

“The Hispanic Christian community needs solid financial support and tools more than ever,” said the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of NHCLC. “ACCU shares our values ​​and mission, and together we will be able to train and empower our pastors and congregations.”

Financial education for pastors and leaders

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

One of the pillars of this alliance is financial education, a fundamental aspect that many churches and pastors have neglected due to the lack of training in administration and resource management. According to Angel Correa, a representative of NHCLC who spoke to Christian Post Español, this agreement will not only provide practical tools, but will also teach biblical principles about stewardship and finances.

“We want to educate our community on how to properly manage the resources that God puts in their hands,” Correa said. “Many pastors have the calling, but not the financial knowledge to manage their churches. This agreement will allow us to offer workshops, advice and support in key areas such as budgeting, planning and saving.”

Access to credit and financing for churches

In addition to education, ACCU will offer financing options to churches and ministries affiliated with NHCLC. This includes loans for the purchase or improvement of buildings, expansion of ministries, and retirement plans for pastors, an aspect often overlooked within congregations.

“Hispanic churches need access to financing to grow and continue impacting their communities,” Joel Santiago, chief corporate banking officer of ACCU, told CP Español. “We are committed to offering ethical financial solutions aligned with biblical principles to strengthen our pastors and congregations.”

Santiago also stressed the importance of helping religious leaders plan for their financial future. “Many pastors have dedicated their lives to ministry and reach old age without a retirement plan. We can guide them and connect them with experts who can help them prepare for that stage of their lives.”

An impact beyond the United States

While the agreement is focused on the Hispanic community in the U.S., NHCLC has expressed a desire to expand these services to Latin America in the future. “The challenge is great, but the need is even greater,” Correa said. “We want to bring this same model of education and financial support to churches in Mexico, Central America and beyond.”

For his part, Rodriguez emphasized that the NHCLC is committed to continuing to defend Christian values ​​and to offering tools that help the Hispanic community prosper. “This agreement is just the beginning. We want to see healthy churches, strengthened pastors and transformed communities through solid financial principles aligned with the Word of God.”

With this alliance, NHCLC and ACCU seek to mark a before and after in the financial life of Hispanic churches, equipping them with the resources and knowledge necessary to grow and serve more effectively.

This article was originally published at CP Español