Nick Cannon prays for a miracle, says God gave him ‘strength’ following death of 5-month-old son

Actor and media personality Nick Cannon shared the shocking news that his youngest child, 5-month-old Zen, died over the weekend. He credited his strength in God for helping him through the tragic event.

The entertainer shared the news on the “Nick Cannon Show” Tuesday with a photo of his son, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott. The audience and crew were not aware of what Cannon was about to share and he went on to talk about his excitement over the summer, with the arrival of Zen on June 23.

He described that his son was born with what he thought was a “sinus thing.” Cannon also joked about Zen’s “nice-sized head,” something he said he and all of his children had — a “Cabbage Patch Kid head.”

After realizing that Zen’s cough was not going away, the father of seven took his son to be medically evaluated.

Following the examination, it was discovered that the infant had fluid buildup in his head.

“We found it was a malignant tumor in his head,” Cannon emotionally revealed, adding that Zen had to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid. “We were faithful and hopeful for that time. He was still playing with all his brothers and sisters. I embraced every moment.”

A photo of Zen with some of his siblings, including Monroe and Moroccan from Cannons ex-wife Mariah Carey, was displayed on the screen.

On Thanksgiving, Zen’s health took a turn for the worse.

“The tumor began to grow a lot faster,” Cannon explained. “This weekend I made a valiant effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. … We woke up on Sunday and I was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water, be close to the ocean.’”

He added, “Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting.”

While in tears, Cannon told viewers he was receiving tremendous support from his family as well as supernatural strength.

“You grow through it, you keep pushing. I have so much faith in the Lord, I have so much faith in God. People were often telling me I should pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength. And that’s why I’m here with you guys today,” he declared.

“He puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldier,” Cannon concluded. “So I’m here to show that I can fight through this. I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, I’m open, but I’m going to make it through and this is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

The TV personality was raised in a Christian home. His father, James Cannon, is a TV evangelist.

Throughout his career, Cannon has affirmed his Christian roots, citing it as the reason he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Last year he released a gospel song with Kiera Sheard.

However, as seen in an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Cannon mixes other religions into his theology by promoting teachings of the Nation of Islam, The Moorish Science Temple and mystical religions that do not align with Christianity.

Last year, ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon after he made controversial comments on his podcast, referring to black people as the “true Hebrews” and suggesting that people who lack sufficient melanin are “a little less” and “savages.” He added that he was referring to “Jewish people, white people, Europeans.”