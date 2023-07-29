Nick Vujicic unveils AI-powered solution to spread Gospel globally: 'We can use it for the Kingdom'

ORLANDO — Amid concerns surrounding the emergence of new technology, evangelist Nick Vujicic is making a case that artificial intelligence and digital media can play pivotal roles in spreading the Gospel to diverse audiences worldwide.

In a sit-down interview with The Christian Post, the 40-year-old motivational speaker and bestselling author unveiled his latest initiative, Multitood, which seeks to expand the Kingdom's impact through cutting-edge technology and digital content creation.

"When we have the Great Commission to preach the Gospel to all nations and make disciples, it's more than just translating the Bible in [a variety of] languages. It's also equipping, encouraging and building the churches out there to be the hands and feet with digital content as well that they understand in their own language," he said.

The Life Without Limbs founder revealed that 65% of his 16 million social media followers do not speak English, leading him to develop a custom video translation solution that seamlessly integrates AI technology with human expertise.

Incorporating AI voice dubbing and translation tools, Multitood enables churches and content creators to reach audiences globally without language barriers. The software translates videos into more than 36 languages, adds and edits subtitles and natural-sounding voiceovers and streams them over the internet.

"AI is getting better and better and better. And there are good things and bad things about AI. But we're so thankful we can use it for the Kingdom," he said.

Traditional dubbing can be expensive and time-consuming, with costs ranging upwards of $75 to $100 per minute. However, the evangelist's AI-based solution has revolutionized the process by offering the same quality at a fraction of the cost — $10 per minute per language.

According to Vujicic, the feedback from churches using Multitood has been positive because it provides a cost-effective solution for translating sermons and podcasts into multiple languages, helping to share the message of Christ with diverse communities around the world.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through digital platforms, Vujicic believes technology can be a powerful tool to advance the Gospel when harnessed for Kingdom purposes. He highlighted YouTube's move to support multilingual audio files for select channels, signaling a growing opportunity for content creators to reach global audiences with their messages.

"Since 2011, God's given me a vision to really focus in on the first 36 languages that reach 85% of the world. And so what we must understand is, we can use the tools we have for His purposes," he said.

"We have our own video player; JW Player canceled people like Daily Wire and Prager U. We obviously will be a noncancelable, ever-expanding ministry for people."

In addition to his digital endeavors, Vujicic opened up about his passion for documentary filmmaking, aiming to produce six documentaries over the next three years through his production company.

"I felt the Holy Spirit say, 'Make documentaries to wake up and equip and encourage the believers," he said. "And I really believe that the Church needs some encouragement. I don't see much of the Church right now strong enough to endure persecution. I think we've just started to taste in our mouths, what it means to be persecuted, marginalized, canceled or whatever. And I think this is when American churches need to stand up and really be the hands and feet like never before."

The first documentary, "The Cost of Truth," tells the story of Evangelical Pastor Joseph Bondarenko, who was kidnapped by the KGB and told to renounce his faith in Jesus Christ or face torture.

"He survived the torture, and now his mission is to wake up America and help Americans to stand up," Vujicic said.

Other documentaries will feature Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who the evangelist contends advocates for biblical truths in governance, and others who stand for truth in the face of persecution.

Through these projects, Vujicic hopes to wake up and encourage believers, equipping them to stand firm in their faith, especially during times of persecution and societal challenges.

To further amplify his vision, Vujicic is organizing a short film competition through NickV.Productions.com to discover talented individuals in the film industry who can contribute their creative storytelling abilities to inspire a global audience.

"I want to do less travel, more production behind the camera, and I'll be on some of these documentaries as we produce it," the father of four said.

Through the power of media and technology, Vujicic hopes to equip believers with the strength to endure persecution and boldly stand for their faith in Jesus Christ.

"I really believe with media, politics and business, it's Christians being the light in the dark place," he said.