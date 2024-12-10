Home News 'A season of giving': NJ megachurch packs 1.2 million meals for those in need this Christmas

Thousands of volunteers helped a New Jersey multisite megachurch package over 1 million meals that will be sent to feed those in need overseas this holiday season.

The non-denominational Liquid Church oversaw the packing of around 1.2 million meals in total across all of its campuses as part of its "Christmas Outreach" event held over the weekend.

The church's Communications Manager Brooke Stempert told The Christian Post that more than 6,000 volunteers participated in the effort, coordinated with the group Rise Against Hunger.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"We simply couldn't have done this without an army of incredible volunteers. We have seen an incredible response to our annual Christmas Outreach from the church community and our local communities across New Jersey," said Stempert.

"All seven of our church's campuses served as meal-packing locations so we could aim to meet our goal of packing over 1 million meals to feed the hungry this Christmas season."

Stempert said there was “incredible energy in the room at each of our campuses,” saying volunteers “were excited” to “help make a difference this Christmas season.”

The meals are slated to be sent to the African nation of Zambia, where the church is already working on a project known as Clean Water Cause.

“Christmas is a season of giving and generosity, and we hope that the volunteers who served at our Christmas Outreach feel a sense of excitement and pride to be a part of this,” said Stempert.

“Alone, we may not be able to do much; but together, we can accomplish [an] incredible amount. Serving others is what the Christmas season is all about.”

The 1.2 million meals are the most the church has ever packed for its annual Christmas season charity event, beating last year’s reported total of approximately 1 million meals.

Liquid Church was launched in 2007 by Pastor Tim Lucas. It traces its origins to a group of 20-something Christians meeting in a church basement.

“We believe grace is the great distinctive of the Christian faith. Therefore, we value authenticity, love, and serving others in sacrificial ways,” noted the church’s website.

“We believe the Bible is God’s roadmap for life. Therefore, we value communicating the timeless truth of Scripture in cutting-edge, culturally relevant ways.”