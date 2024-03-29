Home News NJ giving 'bleeding control kits' to 6,400 houses of worship to bolster active shooter response

New Jersey officials are providing more than 7,000 "bleeding control kits" to the state's approximately 6,400 houses of worship as part of an effort to help churches respond to potential mass shootings and improve "active shooter incident survival."

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness announced this month the launch of the "Bleeding Control Kits" initiative. The first phase of the distribution plan is slated for completion within a year.

Each kit contains assorted items that are used to stop bleeding from severe injuries, including a combat application tourniquet, medical gloves, a four-inch emergency pressure bandage, two chest seals, gauze and sheers.

"Our hope is that no one ever has to use these kits," said NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran. "A victim, depending on the wound's location and severity, may have five to eight minutes to slow blood loss."

"While many religious organizations have become more vigilant with mitigating risks and threat levels, the quick action of bystanders can drastically improve the survivability of the wounded as they wait for first responder's arrival. Equipping houses of worship and parishioners with vital training and lifesaving kits will better prepare them for an incident."

State officials received assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey, St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, the New Jersey Emergency Medical Service Task Force, Rutgers University and the Urban Area Security Initiative Executive Committee to implement the kit distribution program.

"We're not looking to essentially train doctors," said Indy Samra of the Homeland Security office's Interfaith Advisory Council, as reported by NJ.com. "We're providing everyday individuals with the means to provide first aid."

New Jersey State Police have been reaching out to Hindu and Sikh communities in an effort to help foster community and better responses to possible threats to their houses of worship, Samra noted.

"We're trying to actively bridge connections between our places of worship and local police forces, ensuring that they're acquainted with the spaces," he said. "We're hoping to get to a place where we're able to implement active shooter drills in these houses of worship."

Following several deadly mass shootings at houses of worship across the country in recent years, there has been a growing effort to improve security for churches and other houses of worship.

In January 2020, President Donald Trump signed legislation authorizing $375 million in federal grants to help houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations improve their security.

"We are committed to building a nation where every community is secure, every family is safe, and every child can grow up in dignity and in peace," stated Trump at the time.

Last December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a guide to help houses of worship better enhance their campus security measures against any potential threats.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that his department is "committed to protecting every American's right to live, express, and worship their faith freely and in safety."

"The physical security performance goals we are releasing today provide churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith-based institutions with cost-effective, accessible, and readily implementable strategies to enhance their security and reduce the risk to their communities," Mayorkas said.

"I strongly urge all faith-based institutions to take advantage of this new resource and incorporate the security practices it outlines."