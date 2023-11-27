'Bomb the churches': Trans-identified man indicted for threats to sexually assault Christian girls Court docs: Suspect identified as 'open pedophile,' vowed 'many more and larger attacks on Christians'

A trans-identified Illinois man and alleged self-described “pedophile” is facing charges for making social media threats to sexually assault Christian girls and commit copycat attacks similar to the attack at a Christian school in Tennessee earlier this year.

Jason Lee Willie of Nashville, Illinois, was charged Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois with 14 felony counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure, according to a federal indictment.

The threats, which are dated between March and August, include repeated references to Christians, black Americans, the Republican Party, and others.

Among the alleged threats cited in the indictment are threats to “bomb the churches”: "...We're gonna bomb them, we're gonna bomb them. We're gonna bomb the churches. We're gonna bomb them. You know it. We're going to kill you..."

In an online video, Willie — who also goes by “Alexia N. Willie,” according to court documents — made reference to “Christian trash,” adding, “They're transphobic, they're homophobic, they're no different than the [expletive] white supremacists....”

The indictment alleges Willie also frequently used racial epithets and threatened to target anyone "with a cross around your neck.”

Prosecutors say Willie also specifically mentioned harming children, with online video threats such as, “...We're coming for your children. We're not going to hurt you. We're not going to hurt you.

"You have to understand, I know how to get to you, and that's by [pounds fist into palm twice for emphasis] f--- your children. By hurting your children. And that's exactly what we're going to do."

In August, Willie made an online video in which he allegedly said, "Well, I guarantee I'll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters and there ain't nothing you f— can do about it. You hear me?"

According to prosecutors, in another August video, Willie appeared to identify himself as a pedophile when he graphically described sexual abuse toward "little girls" and said, "You guys can't do nothing about it. I don't care, I'm openly a pedo. I'm openly a pedophile ..."

In another video, prosecutors say Willie said trans-identified people are “tired of being picked on and we're going to go into the schools and we're going to kill their f— children out here, and that's the end of it.

“We're at war."

Both the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI declined comment on the case Monday.

While authorities also declined to provide a booking photo, self-described “pro-woman” magazine Reduxx shared a booking photo of Willie on social media.

????NEW????



Reduxx has learned that a trans-identified male was arrested in Illinois after threatening to commit a school shooting and murder children.



Police say Jason "Alexia" Willie took inspiration from the Nashville shooting that left 6 dead in March.https://t.co/TmiUN0DdP2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 16, 2023

A proffer of evidence in support of a motion to detain filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office states that prior to the most recent investigation, “Willie’s online communications generated complaints to the FBI on at least four occasions from 2018 to 2022,” including following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

According to that document, on March 28, just one day after the shooting by a heavily-armed woman which left six people dead, including three children, the FBI received a report about an alleged Facebook post in which Wille stated “that there would be many more and larger attacks on Christians by transgender people and that Christians would come to know fear like never before.”

The document also cites an interview with Willie’s roommate, identified only as Kennedy, who told investigators that Willie frequently went online to tell people he was going to “have sex with their kids in the bathroom and stuff like that.”

Earlier this month, leaked pages from a manifesto written by Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old shooter at the Covenant School, indicated Hale sought to kill “cr*ckers” with “white privileges.”

“Kill those kids!!!” one page of the manifesto reads. “Those cr*ckers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks, with their daddies [sic] Mustangs and convertibles. F*** you little sh**s. I wish to shoot you weaka** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little cr*ckers!!! Bunch of little f***ots with your white privileges. F*** you f***ots.”

“Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder released pages allegedly from the manifesto on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The writings have been sealed since the March 27 attack where 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School in Green Hills, killing Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. Hale was shot and killed by police just minutes after launching her attack.