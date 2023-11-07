5 reactions to Nashville Christian school shooter’s leaked manifesto: 'We can handle the truth'

Reactions have been polarizing after three pages of writings by deceased Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale were leaked, revealing the disturbing motivation behind the trans-identified killer’s shooting spree that left six dead.

On Monday, Steven Crowder, who hosts Louder With Crowder, published excerpts of Hale’s “manifesto” allegedly penned before the March 2023 school shooting that killed three children and three adult staff members of the Nashville Christian school.

“Kill those kids!!!” one page reads. “Those cr*ckers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks, with their daddies [sic] Mustangs and convertibles. F*** you little sh**s. I wish to shoot you weaka** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair. Wanna kill all you little cr*ckers!!! Bunch of little f***ots with your white privileges. F*** you f***ots.”

The victims of Hale’s attack included Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. Hale was shot and killed by police just minutes after launching her attack.

Hale reportedly left behind at least 20 journals, a suicide note and a memoir, according to court filings, which were recovered at the crime scene and at her parents' home.

The writings have been the subject of intense debate over the last few months, with multiple groups suing for access and conservative leaders calling for its release. Conversely, The Covenant School and many of the school’s parents have sought to keep the records private.

Following the release of the pages, some, including presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, celebrated on social media, while others, including parents of Covenant School students and local politicians, criticized the move.

Here are five reactions to the release of pages from Hale's manifesto.