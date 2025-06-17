Home News NJ town seeking to seize church property rejects request to build 17-bed homeless shelter

A New Jersey town’s zoning board has rejected the request of a local church to build a 17-bed homeless shelter, which comes amid ongoing debate over the future of the church property.

The Tom’s River Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 5-2 last Thursday to reject Christ Episcopal Church’s proposal to build a 17-bed homeless shelter on their property.

Dana Tormollan, a member of the Toms River zoning board who voted against the proposal, stated that she believed it was “not an easy answer,” as the local area needs a new shelter.

“These people need a permanent shelter to go to, whether it be daytime in 98 degrees or nighttime in 25 degrees. They deserve someplace to go, but this is not the right spot for them,” said Tormollan, as quoted by NJ Spotlight News.

New Jersey Bishop Sally French told Episcopal News Service that she was disappointed by the board’s decision, noting that the diocese and Christ Episcopal “remain committed to this work and to continuing to serve those in need.”

“I do appreciate that all members of the zoning board recognized the need for such a shelter, and I hope and pray that there is a way forward that will permit the church to continue their Gospel ministries of care for the poor, the homeless and the vulnerable,” said French.

Attorney Harvey L. York, who represents Christ Episcopal, told NJ Spotlight News that he plans to recommend to the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey that they legally challenge the decision.

The rejection of the church’s request for a homeless shelter comes as local officials entertain a proposal to seize the property of Christ Episcopal via eminent domain.

On April 30, the Toms River Council voted 4-3 to pass an eminent domain ordinance to seize the church property to create a community park and recreation center. The center would include a playground, pickleball courts, a soccer field, and a skate park.

The ordinance, which is scheduled to be debated at a second public hearing on July 30, sparked considerable backlash, including an online petition that has garnered over 9,000 signatories as of Tuesday morning.

“Christ Church is a large and active congregation with a longstanding commitment to outreach and community support, especially for those in need. Together, the people of Christ Church participate in more than 20 essential ministries that support the Toms River community and beyond,” stated the petition.

“Now, the congregation of Christ Church, Toms River needs your support. Please sign our petition to tell the mayor and township council that people matter more than pickleball courts. Eminent domain should never be used to control a church’s ministries.”

Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick was critical of the petition, telling the New Jersey-based Asbury Park Press back in May that he didn't believe the effort properly represented local interests.

"If you look at the petition, it says that 60 percent of the signatures are in the 'area' of Toms River and the other 40 percent are from outside the area," said Rodrick at the time.

"So I do not believe this petition is an accurate representation of how the community feels. I am elected by the residents of Toms River and it is they whom I am representing."