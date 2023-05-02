North Point ministry leader gets lap dance from drag performer at 'Heretic Atlanta' bar

A longtime ministry leader at a satellite campus of Andy Stanley’s North Point Church was recently caught on video receiving a “lap dance” from a performer in drag.

Video footage first reported by Protestia allegedly shows LeAnn Legan, who is a director of operations at Buckhead Church in Atlanta, a satellite campus of North Point, participating in a charity drag show performance.

Video: Gay-Affirming North Point Church Leader Cheers As She’s Given Lap Dance by Drag Queen.



See the story and full context at https://t.co/iZGiDFqpyQpic.twitter.com/EjnyV0JOVl — Protestia (@Protestia) April 28, 2023

During the show, which was held at an Atlanta-area gay bar called The Heretic, a performer known as Alabama TP can be seen in the video leading Legan to a chair for a lap dance.

The performer is then seen gyrating on top of Legan, at one point thrusting his crotch behind her head as his leg rests on Legan’s shoulder, while Legan dances along with the music.

A post on the performer’s Instagram page gave a shoutout to Legan, saying, “She helped me learn how to command attention and encouraged me to be myself on a stage.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Legan — who has “she/her” pronouns in her profile — has served in the singles ministry at Buckhead Church for about 17 years and has been employed there since 2015, most recently as a director of operations since March 2022.

She has also volunteered as a singles gathering leader since 2006.

In a post from June 2021, Legan celebrated “Gay Pride Month” and urged her followers to “open up your hearts and minds” and “be an ally,” with hashtags including “gay pride” and “Jesus Calls Us To Love.”

Buckpoint is one of eight North Point churches in the metro Atlanta area, and Stanley preached a message at the church as recently as January.

While it’s not clear whether Legan has any working relationship with Stanley, she was featured in an undated video found by Protestia presenting Stanley with a photo of the two of them in what appeared to be an emotional moment for Stanley.

Neither Legan nor Buckhead Church responded to a request for comment from The Christian Post on Monday. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Stanley — whose father and famed televangelist preacher Charles Stanley died last month — has stirred controversy in the past for his approach to LGBT-identified congregants. In January, he implied that people who identify as LGBT have "more faith than a lot” of his church members.

Stanley made the comments during North Point's Drive Conference last May, where he told churchgoers that any LGBT individual who continues to go to church has "more faith than a lot of you."

"A gay person who still wants to attend church after the way they've been treated, I'm telling you, they have more faith than I do," Stanley said in the clip. "They have more faith than a lot of you."

Contrary to his father’s more biblically orthodox stance, Stanley has called for the Church to be more accommodating and even create “safe spaces” for LGBT-identified congregants.

In 2012, Stanley told the crowd at a two-day event centered on cultivating good church leadership, "We just need to decide from now on in our churches when a middle school kid comes out to his small group leader or a high school young lady comes out to her parents, we just need to decide, regardless of what you think about this topic — no more students are going to feel like they have to leave the local church because they're same-sex attracted or because they're gay. That ends with us."