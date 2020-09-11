Northside Baptist Pastor Fred Evers dies of cancer

Fred Evers, the longtime pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Tifton, Georgia, passed away Monday after a months-long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 64.

Evers’ widow, who was married to him for 45 years, made the announcement of his passing through the church’s social media as well as a webpage that had been chronicling his battle with the disease.

“Today has been the most challenging and heartbreaking day of my life. Today at 10:25 AM, I kissed the love of my life, for 45 years, goodbye and walked him to the end of where the LORD would permit me to walk him home. I have discovered there is sacred holiness in walking a child of God home. It is an incredible privilege, and one that is not without heartbreak for those of us who are left behind,” Cindy wrote.

“I spent last night and this morning holding Fred's hand, reading scripture, and playing praise music. It just seemed a fitting way to walk a child of God home. I will treasure the time I had with him in these last months as precious, because they were every minute! When he left this Earth, his hand went from holding my hand to holding Jesus's hand.”

Evers, who is survived by Cindy, his children and grandchildren, was well-known for his 21 years as leader of Northside Baptist Church and his work with the Georgia Baptist Convention.

He served as chairman of the administration committee of the GBC, chairman of the executive committee, president of the preaching conference, chairman of the nominating committee as well as other capacities, The Christian Index reported. He was a board of trustee member for Brewton-Parker College, New Orleans Theological Seminary, and Truett McConnell University.

J. Robert White, who served as Georgia Baptist executive director until 2018, called Evers a “great friend” and said he demonstrated exemplary leadership in his work with the GBC.

“That was very important. I saw Fred lead in a number of ways in the state, including on the executive committee and administration committee. I preached for him a few times at Northside and he became a great friend. You could pick up the phone at any time and he was available to pray for you. He loved his wife, Cindy, very much and was tremendously proud of his children,” White told CI.

An obituary also highlighted how Evers was recognized for mentoring and teaching young men called to ministry.

“While my heart is shattered into a million pieces, I find my heart is also bursting with gratitude to God for the incredible things he has done for Fred and me. We enjoyed the most blessed life and love. This life is an unspeakable gift, for which I will always be grateful,” his widow said.

“Please continue to pray for my family and me in the days to come. I know there will be hard days ahead, but I can also tell you from personal experience that God's faithfulness is real and powerful. I will never forget his faithfulness to both Fred and me, especially in the darkest of days. I rest in the truth of scripture that I will one day see him again, and my heart will be overjoyed!” she said. “‘He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.’ Revelation 21:4.”

A funeral service for Evers will be held at Northside Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Friday Sept. 11.