NRB board approves resolutions on censorship, kids' digital safety

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The National Association of Christian Broadcasters' Board of Directors approved nine resolutions during its International Christian Media Convention on Feb. 24, addressing critical topics such as freedom of expression, children’s digital safety, artificial intelligence and peace in the Middle East.

Every year, the NRB issues resolutions that reflect its position on legislation, cultural movements and events of relevance to Christian communicators. On this occasion, the decisions taken emphasize the defense of family principles in the media and the protection of Christian values ​​in the public sphere.

Defending freedom of expression and Christian media

Among the resolutions passed, the NRB expressed support for a review of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to combat corporate censorship. It also reaffirmed its commitment to work with the presidential administration, the 119th U.S. Congress, and private sector leaders to ensure Christian communicators have access to the communications marketplace.

The board also rejected any attempt to use the federal government to silence dissenting opinions, urging strict civil liability for violations of freedom of expression.

Protection of the family and Christian values

The NRB called on state and federal lawmakers to improve children's digital safety with measures such as age verification on devices and improved app ratings on digital stores. It also encouraged Christian developers to create safe and edifying technological alternatives for families.

Regarding artificial intelligence, the board urged Christians to use it wisely, avoiding its application in immoral practices or those that violate human dignity.

Position on international conflicts and religious persecution

On the global level, the NRB condemned antisemitism, urging Christians to reject any ideology of hatred against Israel and the Jewish people. It also expressed solidarity with persecuted Christians in Armenia and around the world, reaffirming its commitment to defending religious freedom.

In light of the crisis in the Middle East, the NRB called for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and called on the Christian community to pray for peace in the region.

Prayer for US leadership

The board urged Christians to intercede in prayer for President Donald J. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, U.S. Supreme Court justices, members of Congress and other authorities, asking for the spiritual well-being of the nation.

With these resolutions, NRB leaders reaffirmed their commitment to defending freedom of expression, protecting Christian values, and promoting peace in an increasingly challenging global context for faith.

This article was originally published at CP Español