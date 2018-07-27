NY Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. Gets Baptized in Jordan River Amid Scandal: #ImForgiven

(Photo: Instagram/Odell Beckham) NY Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. Gets Baptized in Jordan River, July 24, 2018.

As NFL player Odell Beckham found himself at the center of multiple scandals this month, the young athlete is now turning over a new leaf and has committed himself to God.

Beckham took a trip to the Holy Land this week and decided to get baptized in the Jordan River while also visiting several tourist attractions in Israel.

"Fresh start," he captioned his pictures featuring two baptism photos, which included the hashtag "I'm forgiven." "What a time!"

In another batch of photos, the wide receiver is seen on a camel, standing near the Western Wall and taking in the sites of Jerusalem.

"I couldn't of asked for anything more!!!! God I can't thank u enough for this one. My journey is just beginning..," the NFL player said to his 11 million Instagram followers.

Beckham's "fresh start" comes after he was seen in a video possibly using drugs along with swirls of media reports that Beckham's one-time pal, Ishmael Temple, is suing the New York Giants player for an alleged assault. The suit filed in March claims that Beckham, his personal chef, and his private security guard beat up Temple which "almost" resulted in a "loss of his life." The alleged assault occurred a the top of the year.

According to court papers filed in California, Temple also claims he has proof that Beckham tried to pay women $1,000 for sex. The former friend is seeking $15 million from the 25-year-old.

However, a representative for the Louisiana native told The New York Post, "Mr. Beckham denies the recently added allegations and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever related to the alleged incident."

Earlier this year, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis claimed Beckham's behavior is a result of godlessness. Lewis said Beckham had "removed God from his life." He blamed his lack of godly behavior on not being raised to know what godly morals are.

Despite continued criticism, the football star is keeping his faith and using Scripture to combat negativity. On Wednesday, Beckham quoted Psalm 23:4.

"Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil," he wrote on Instagram.