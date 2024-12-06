Home News NY school that denied Bible club while allowing Gay Straight Alliance reverses stance

Officials at Waterville Jr./Sr. High School in New York have reversed their decision to deny a student's application to start a Bible club because it's "religious" while allowing others to establish clubs like the Gay Straight Alliance amid the threat of a lawsuit.

"At Waterville Central School District, we are committed to fostering an environment that values equity, diversity, and meaningful student engagement. We strive to provide all students with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect through various activities, including student-run clubs," Superintendent Jennifer Spring said in a statement to The Christian Post.

"In January 2024, inaccurate information was shared with a student regarding the ability to officially establish a Bible Study Club and alternative options were proposed to the group. There was renewed interest to start the club in September 2024, and students began meeting weekly in the library, which they have been doing since then," she explained.

"In line with district policy, the Board of Education, by resolution, will formally establish the Bible Study Club during its December 10 meeting. We appreciate the patience of our students and their families during this process."

In a demand letter sent on Monday, First Liberty Institute, a conservative Christian legal organization based in Plano-Texas, called on officials at Waterville Jr./Sr. High School to approve the request from eighth-grade student Elijah Nelson, to start a Bible club at the school.

Nelson's attorney, C. Kevin Marshall of Jones Day, who partnered with First Liberty on the case, said the school's initial refusal of the club because of its "religious" nature violates the federal Equal Access Act and the Constitution.

"Given the delay already, and with the Christmas season approaching, if we do not hear from you by December 11, we will assume you refuse to reconsider your denials and will proceed as our client directs, which might include litigation and the attorney's fees that a winning claim earns under any of the legal grounds I have explained," Marshall wrote in the Dec. 2, letter to the Waterville Central School District President Daniel Nichols, Spring and Waterville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Steve Grimm.

Marshall asserted in his letter that Nelson had legally met all the school's requirements to establish the Bible club.

He noted that the three requirements for students to start an official club at the school are: the student must describe the proposed club's mission and goals, its intended activities, how often it will meet, and any fundraisers it will hold; the student must include the signatures of students who are interested in attending the club's meetings; and the student must meet with the principal to review the proposal.

"Elijah did all of this. He submitted a proposal to the School on January 4 of this year. ... In it, he explained that the Bible club would study the world's most widely published book to promote character development, mental health, critical thinking, group collaboration, and reading comprehension. He also explained that the club would meet weekly for Bible study, either before school or during the lunch hour," Marshall wrote.

"He specified that the club would be open to any student with interest. And he proposed that local ministers might be invited to assist students, just as other clubs, like the School's Gay Straight Alliance, host outside speakers."

Despite meeting all the school's requirements, Marshall said Nelson's Bible club proposal was rejected simply because it would be religious.

"In January and October exchanges with Elijah's father, Daniel, Assistant Principal Lindsay Owens explained that the School would not officially recognize the Bible club because lawyers for the district had advised her that recognizing a religious club would unconstitutionally 'endorse' religion," Marshall said.

"Ms. Owens gave Elijah two alternatives: The club could meet informally during lunch while a staff member supervised the students without participating in the group's activities; or the club could apply as an outside organization to use the School's facilities after hours. But because the District believed it 'cannot have a school-sponsored club associated with a religion,' the School would not 'officially' recognize, 'fund,' or 'sponsor []' the Bible club as it would any other club," Marshall explained.

"The advice Ms. Owens apparently received was flawed, and the School's conclusion was legally incorrect. Rather than honoring its students' rights consistent with federal law and the U.S. Constitution, as Ms. Owens sought to do, the School actually violated those rights," he added. "It may not lawfully deny official recognition to a student club simply for being 'associated with a religion.'"