YouVersion reveals top Bible verse for 2024

The popular Bible app YouVersion has revealed its most popular verse of the year for 2024, with more users engaging in that verse than others.

In a statement Monday, YouVersion stated that Philippians 4:6 saw "higher engagement than any other verse this year."

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God," reads the verse.

YouVersion Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald believes that the popularity of that particular Bible verse is a sign of people looking to God during times of uncertainty.

"In many cases, our anxiety comes from holding onto worries that we aren't meant to carry," said Gruenewald in a statement.

"To me, this verse being sought out the most this year is an illustration that our community is seeking God in prayer and choosing to trust Him to carry their burdens — and we're seeing that supported in the data."

YouVersion reported a rise in interest in prayer via their Bible app, as engagement with the prayer features of the app increased by 46% in 2024 compared to 2023.

The prayer features include people sharing prayers with their friends, prayer sessions with others, and sharing that they have prayed for other people. Additionally, the top in-app search terms for 2024 included the words "prayer" and "peace," YouVersion said.

Daily Bible app engagement grew the fastest in Central Africa and Eastern Africa compared to last year, with the entire continent also seeing the highest increase in daily use of the Bible App for Kids.

YouVersion also reported decent growth among users in Latin America and has noted an effort to open a regional hub in Mexico City, Mexico, to benefit its Spanish-speaking user community.

"It's encouraging to see people throughout the YouVersion Community, in every region of the world, engage with the Bible at such high levels," stated Gruenewald.

"These Bible engagement trends highlight the commonalities that can be found throughout the global Church — in the struggles we face and in our need for God."

YouVersion was launched by the multisite megachurch Life.Church in 2008, with its overall family of apps, reportedly has been downloaded on more than approximately 875 million devices globally.

Last year, YouVersion announced that Isaiah 41:10 was the most engaged verse on the app. The verse reads, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isaiah 41:10 was also named most popular verse in 2022, 2020 and 2018.