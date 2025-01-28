Home News NYT claims Trump lied about Dems supporting abortions after birth as party blocks born-alive bill

The New York Times dismissed President Donald Trump's claim that Democratic politicians support abortion on demand, including after the baby is born, days after Senate Democrats blocked a bill requiring medical care for infants who survive an attempted abortion.

In a Friday article, The New York Times highlighted the Republican leader's video address during the 2025 March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

The newspaper mentioned Trump's appearance at the annual pro-life demonstration in a piece analyzing some opposition within the movement to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for health secretary.

"At the march on Friday, Mr. Trump repeated false claims about abortion rights, vowing to 'stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and even after birth,'" The New York Times reported. "Mr. Vance called Mr. Trump' the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetimes.' The crowd roared."

Every Democrat in the U.S. Senate voted this month against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act introduced by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. The bill would have guaranteed equal protection under the law for "any infant born alive after an abortion."

Under the proposed legislation, all health care practitioners present during the birth of an infant who survives an abortion attempt must "exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a … health care practitioner would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age."

Abortion proponents and liberal-leaning media outlets have previously sought to fact-check Trump's claims about Democrats' stance on abortion, claiming that no state has legalized infanticide.

Tim Graham, executive editor of Newsbusters, a project of the Media Research Center, criticized The Gray Lady for its reporting on the issue and accused the outlet of bias.

"America's most prestigious newspapers routinely paint pro-lifers as extreme. They can't seem to locate themselves on the opposite extreme," Graham said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

"Is it because they consider themselves the moral center? Extending the 'right to choose' to terminate babies are born alive may seem logical to them," Graham continued. "But it defines a radical fringe."

In a Monday X post, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America accused The New York Times of "running cover for pro-abortion Democrats."

The social media post contained video clips of various Democratic politicians declining to answer what abortion restriction they support. Several Democrats, including Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and Former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, answered that abortion is a decision between a woman and her doctor when asked to describe where they stood on abortion limits.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Lawmakers who spoke out against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, such as U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-IL, argued that legislation requiring providers to administer medical care to born-alive infants would impact women's ability to access "comprehensive and compassionate health care."

Durbin noted that Congress passed a similar bill in 2002. However, that legislation doesn't contain pentalties or enforcment mechanisms.

"As a result of Roe, America's women took a giant step forward in gender equity — the decision in Roe afforded women the right to choose whether, when, and how to start a family," Durbin said. "But after nearly 50 years of progress, in June 2022, the Supreme Court overruled Roe in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization [ruling], dragging women's rights half a century backward."

"Following that decision, we saw Republican-led states open the floodgates to abortion restrictions — laws that, in some cases, have had deadly consequences for women who could not access the critical health care they needed."

Multiple pro-life medical professionals, including Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified OB-GYN, have maintained that abortion restrictions enacted after the Dobbs ruling do not prevent doctors from providing medical care.

Francis, who is also the CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, works for a hospital in the state of Indiana, which has banned almost all abortions.

Despite these restrictions, the pro-life doctor said that she has never encountered a situation where she felt that the law prevented her from providing a pregnant woman with lifesaving medical treatment.

Other abortion-related legislation that recently made headlines includes a proposed constitutional amendment in Virginia that critics say could establish a right to abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

In a 21-19 vote this month, the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate approved Senate Joint Resolution 247 along party lines. The passage means that the Virginia General Assembly can weigh in on the proposal to amend the Virginia Constitution for a second time following the next general election.

According to the proposed amendment, "every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including the ability to make and carry out decisions relating to one's own prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, abortion care, miscarriage management, and fertility care."

In addition to establishing a "Fundamental Right to Reproductive Freedom," the proposed amendment also states, "An individual's right to reproductive freedom shall not be, directly or indirectly, denied, burdened, or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means."

While the proposal says that the commonwealth may regulate third-trimester abortions, it would prohibit any such regulations if a physician determined that a later abortion was necessary.

These circumstances not only include cases where the preborn child is not viable but also situations where the physician believes the pregnancy presents a risk to the mother's physical and mental health.

"The stakes of Virginia's legislative elections this November just got higher," Caitlin Connors, regional director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a statement this month. "Virginia already allows abortion in the sixth month of pregnancy, but that isn't enough for Democrats."

"Republicans must hold Democrats accountable for supporting abortion in the third trimester, the end of parental consent and denying abortion survivors the right of lifesaving care," Connors added.