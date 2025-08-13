Home News Ohio pastors call on Kroger to end 'radical LGBT policies' Letter warns grocery chain could meet same fate as Target, other boycotts

A coalition of 80 faith leaders from congregations across Ohio has appealed to the interim CEO of Kroger, the country's largest supermarket chain, to step back from supporting LGBT initiatives and remain neutral in the "culture war."

In a letter dated Aug. 6 addressed to Ronald Sargent, the clergy accused the Cincinnati-based company of alienating its core customer base by aligning with what they described as "diabolical" and "extremist" positions associated with the LGBT movement. The signatories, primarily from Presbyterian, Baptist, Foursquare, Lutheran, and non-denominational churches, warned that ongoing involvement in pride events and similar initiatives could lead to financial repercussions similar to those faced by other corporations.

The letter highlighted Kroger’s ongoing commitment to what the clergy called “radical LGBT policies,” and referred to an online petition from parental rights group One Million Moms calling for a boycott against Kroger over its “loud and proud” policies.

“It has come to our attention that your Kroger Company has been deeply entrenched in the culture war promoting radical LGBT policies and political causes,” the pastors wrote. “As a result, the group One Million Moms and even local churches are now boycotting your grocery store chain. These radical ‘woke’ positions are divisive and contrary to orthodox Biblical teaching, and in many cases, contrary to federal law,” the pastors said.

The faith leaders argued that Kroger's participation in pride month celebrations this year, including campaigns promoting LGBT inclusion, comes at a time when many corporations are scaling back such efforts. They contrasted this with the U.S. Department of Education's recognition of "Title IX Month" in June to honor girls' sports and ongoing Ohio legislation, HB 262, which would establish "Natural Family Month" between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

"A cultural shift is taking place in our country and your company, which is headquartered in Ohio, is ‘late to the dinner table,’" the letter stated. "As the saying goes, ‘When you go woke, you go broke.’"

The pastoral coalition pointed to the backlash over recent corporate LGBT campaigns, including a nine-year boycott of Target over its policy allowing men into women's bathrooms and changing rooms, which saw the retailer lose over $2 billion in market value before the campaign ended in February.

Calling the company’s former policy “misguided,” the clergy pointed out Target’s response to the boycott, which included adding single-occupancy restrooms, scaling back its pride-related products, and discontinuing its participation in the Human Rights Campaign's LGBT index.

Kroger — which operates stores under a variety of brands, including King Soopers, Ralph’s, Dillons and City Market — also has roots in the Christian faith. The letter referred to Kroger's origins and how founder Bernard "Barney" Kroger, a Cincinnati native, quit a job at age 13 to honor his Bible-believing mother's objection to working on Sundays. This, the clergy said, instilled in him the work ethic to build the company.

"In closing, we are aware of your grocery chain’s humble, hometown beginnings," the letter read. "A 13-year-old boy, forced to quit school and to take a job working to help his family. But when the boy heard he had to work Sundays, his mother objected.”

The letter continued, “Respecting his mother’s wishes, Barney quit and took another job where he could control his days and hours. Cincinnati native Bernard ‘Barney’ Kroger would credit his Bible-believing mother with instilling in him a deep sense of self-discipline, enabling him to manage and expand his company."

In closing, the coalition quoted 1 Thessalonians 4:11, “And that ye study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you,” and urged Sargent to “please stay out of politics and do not alienate your customer base.”

Kroger did not respond to The Christian Post's request for comment on Tuesday.

Named as one of the “best places to work” for LGBT-identified people in 2019, Kroger offers an “allyship guide” on its website that promotes LGBT books, films and other media. In an effort to be more “inclusive,” the guide also encourages employees to avoid phrases like “Choice, preference or lifestyle in reference to someone’s sexual orientation” and “Boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife [...] if you do not know the gender of the partner/spouse.”